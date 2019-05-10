After taunting Sixers' Joel Embiid, Drake now has an actual plane

Regardless of whether you enjoy Drake's music, there is no question he's the most annoying celebrity figure in the NBA playoffs — especially since Kevin Hart has been conspicuously absent court side.

The Philadelphia 76ers took Game 6 in their Eastern Conference Semifinals series against Drake's hometown Toronto Raptors on Thursday night. That means Joel Embiid made good on his "I'll be back" promise to Drake as he walked off the court following Tuesday night's brutal loss up north.