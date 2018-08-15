Eagles 53-man roster projection, at the conclusion of 2018 training camp

On the eve of the Philadelphia Eagles' second preseason game against the New England Patriots, let's go ahead an update our 53-man roster projections.

Quarterback (3): Carson Wentz, Nick Foles, Nate Sudfeld

I don't think Christian Hackenberg is going to make the team.

Running back (4): Jay Ajayi, Corey Clement, Darren Sproles, Josh Adams

Adams is getting first-team special teams reps which is a pretty good indication that he has a great chance of making the roster. He's shown more than Donnel Pumphrey, Wendell Smallwood, or Matt Jones so far, and has the most upside of the four remaining backs, in my view.

Wide receiver (6): Alshon Jeffery, Mike Wallace, Nelson Agholor, Mack Hollins, Shelton Gibson, Kamar Aiken

I'm not a big Kamar Aiken guy, but I was told the team likes him, so ¯\_(ツ)_/¯. I considered keeping just five receivers, but with Alshon Jeffery's readiness for Week 1 in question, we'll go with six.

Tight end (3): Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert, Richard Rodgers

I now believe that Rodgers is a lock. It wouldn't shock me if Josh Perkins made the final 53, but for now we'll leave him off.

Offensive line (8): Jason Peters, Stefen Wisniewski, Jason Kelce, Brandon Brooks, Lane Johnson, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Matt Pryor, Isaac Seumalo

I think the front office will find a way to get Jordan Mailata on IR for the season and let him learn the game off to the side. The eight guys above are locks, and yes, that lock status includes Isaac Seumalo, who can't snap, but serves as the tight end in jumbo sets.

Chance Warmack could certainly make the team as well on the strength of his connection with Jeff Stoutland, who clearly has clout, but I just can't put him on my 53.

Defensive line (10): Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, Haloti Ngata, Derek Barnett, Chris Long, Michael Bennett, Destiny Vaeao, Josh Sweat, Steven Means, Bruce Hector

Last time around, I reluctantly had Elijah Qualls as my 10th lineman, but after a performance in which he had three penalties, one of which led to JuJu Smith-Schuster's long touchdown last Thursday, I can't justify his roster spot. I can, however, feel pretty good about putting Bruce Hector on there, who has flashed at times, both in practice and the first preseason game.

Linebacker (5): Jordan Hicks, Nate Gerry, Kamu Grugier-Hill, Joe Walker, LaRoy Reynolds

As we noted previously, Corey Nelson hasn't done much this camp, and has been thoroughly outplayed by Gerry and Grugier-Hill. If the Eagles cut Nelson, as noted previously, Nelson would no longer count toward the compensatory pick formula, thus likely adding an extra comp pick for the Eagles in 2019. I'd rather have the extra late round pick.

And of course, Nigel Bradham will return to the team after he serves his one week suspension.

Cornerback (7): Jalen Mills, Ronald Darby, Sidney Jones, Rasul Douglas, De'Vante Bausby, Avonte Maddox, D.J. Killings

Wait, seven corners? Huh? Yeah, I'm just going to cut and past what I wrote last time, because my opinion hasn't changed.

The Eagles could still trade a cornerback before the start of the season, whether that be Darby or one of the younger players. If by the time they get to 53-man cutdowns and they still haven't yet traded a corner, I think the Eagles will keep the above seven roster-worthy players, on the premise that they would still have a week to work out a deal for one, without leaving themselves thin, post-trade.

If a deal isn't worked out by Week 1, you can try to sneak Killings back onto the practice squad when Bradham returns from suspension.

Safety (4): Malcolm Jenkins, Rodney McLeod, Corey Graham, Tre Sullivan

Sullivan has worked with the second team offense for the entirety of camp, so I won't knock him off the roster, but it's perhaps worth noting that Dave Fipp was talking up Stephen Roberts, even if he called him Stephen "Robertson."

Specialists (3): Jake Elliott, Cameron Johnston, Rick Lovato

After some recent good short-field punting in practice (and, you know, the 81-yard bomb) I have Johnston on!

Reserve/Suspended

Nigel Bradham



PUP/NFI list

DT Timmy Jernigan (NFI)

S Chris Maragos (PUP)



Injured reserve

LB Paul Worrilow

CB Elie Bouka

Injured reserve (redshirt edition)

OT Jordan Mailata



Practice squad

WR Greg Ward

WR Rashard Davis

TE Billy Brown

OT Toby Weathersby OL Darrell Greene DE Joe Ostman

DT Elijah Qualls

DT Aziz Shittu S Stephen Roberts (Reserved for CB D.J. Killings)

