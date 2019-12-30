Eagles' Brandon Graham teases 'sad' Cowboys fan in post-game interview

December 30, 2019
For most of Sunday evening's Eagles-Giants game, Philadelphia fans were nervously glancing at the score of the Cowboys-Washington game as Dallas cruised to a comfortable victory.
Had the Eagles not rallied to pull out their 34-17 win at MetLife Stadium, it would have been Dallas advancing to the playoffs.
In a postgame interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia's Derrick Gunn, Brandon Graham took a moment to revel in the Eagles' NFC East crown at the expense of a moping Cowboys fan.
Graham was discussing his wish to play 15 seasons in the NFL, all with Philadelphia, when a man in a Cowboys coat walked past him and Gunn.
"Hey man, I know you're feeling good!" Graham said. "I know you're feeling good. Look at him? You see him? He's sad. Yeah, he's sad."
Given the Eagles' hard luck with injuries all season long, Graham and his teammates have earned the right to celebrate at the expense of the Cowboys, who had every opportunity to seal the division over the last month.
The Eagles will now host the Seattle Seahawks next Sunday at 4:40 p.m. in the Wildcard round of the NFC playoffs.