Eagles-Commanders NFC Championship odds preview: Jalen Hurts, Birds favorites one game away from Super Bowl

The Eagles are one game away from the Super Bowl, and they're getting it right back at home at Lincoln Financial Field this Sunday.

After beating the Rams through heavy snowfall in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs, all while the upstart Commanders upset the top-seeded Lions the night before, the two NFC East rivals will face off for the third time this season in the Conference Championship Game – with Philadelphia retaining hosting honors as the highest-remaining seed on the NFC side of the playoff field.

The Commanders are bringing top receivers Terry McLaurin, Dyami Brown, and breakout rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels into South Philly on Sunday in the middle of a major run for their franchise.

The Eagles, though, will be showing up with their high-profile offense, led by a strong line and the constant threat of Saquon Barkley as a home-run threat, along with Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and on the other side of the ball, a game-wrecker in Jalen Carter and an All-Pro linebacker in Zack Baun – plus the benefit of what will be an electric Linc full of fans who will be wanting to see their team off to New Orleans.

The Commanders have a lot going for them, but the Eagles, on paper, have more, which has them as the favorites in the NFC Championship going in, according to the sportsbooks.

Here's a look...

Sportsbook Spread Money Line Total O/U DraftKings PHI -6 WSH +230

PHI -285 47.5 FanDuel PHI -6.5 WSH +240

PHI -295 47.5 BetRivers PHI -6 WSH +235

PHI -305 48 BetMGM PHI -6 WSH +240

PHI -300 47.5 ESPN BET PHI -6.5 WSH +230

PHI -280 47.5 *Lines as of Tuesday

Barkley, the NFL's 2024 rushing champ, torched the Rams for two big scoring runs last Sunday and an Eagles single-game playoff record of 205 yards rushing.

Carter, meanwhile, led the charge in wreaking havoc on veteran QB Matthew Stafford and the L.A. offense with a forced fumble and two sacks, the latter of which proved crucial in the Eagles putting the game away on the Rams' final drive.

The Eagles have boasted one of the league's fiercest defenses ever since they came back from a rough 2-2 start and a Week 5 bye in early October, and in their last eight games including the playoffs, that defense has only let an opponent above 20 points twice.

One of those two games, however, was Week 16 at Washington, when Daniels and the Commanders rallied for 22 fourth-quarter points to complete a comeback over the Eagles, 36-33, and to earn a 1-1 split of the season series.

The Commanders have been one of the hottest teams in the league since, taking off on a run that just saw them drop 45 points on a Super Bowl-favorite Detroit Lions team, and now with the hope that they have one more upset in them.

But the Eagles have beaten the Commanders already, 26-18 in Week 11 at home, and that later loss did come with the catch that Hurts was knocked out of the game early with a concussion, and even so, with a cold Kenny Pickett coming in as the backup, they nearly still won anyway.

Hurts kept the ball and ran for a 44-yard touchdown against the Rams last Sunday right from the jump, but put up another unimpressive stat line through the air with 15-for-20 passing for just 128 yards, which fed into quiet days for Brown and Smith as the top receiving duo – though Brown did have a couple of bad drops early, later recovered by a crucial fourth-down catch late.

Hurts also took a tackle that bent his knees back awkwardly in the second half, and was laboring from it the rest of the way, but he finished the game to get the Eagles by once again and said afterward that he expects to be ready to go for Washington.

At this point in the season, this far in and this close to the Super Bowl, the Eagles are going to need him to be.

