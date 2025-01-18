Top seed Lions lose, Eagles inherit home field advantage throughout NFC playoffs

In the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs, the 6 seed Washington Commanders pulled off a major upset, beating the 1 seed Detroit Lions in a shootout on the road, 45-31.

The Commanders will play on the road in the NFC Championship Game against the winner of the Sunday matchup between the 2 seed Philadelphia Eagles and 4 seed Los Angeles Rams.

With the elimination of the Lions, the Eagles are the highest remaining seed in the NFC and thus inherit home field advantage throughout the remainder of the playoffs, until the Super Bowl.

The Eagles haven't boarded a plane for a road game since Week 12, way back in November when they beat the Rams in L.A. They have had short trips for road games against the Commanders and Baltimore Ravens since then.

Conversely, the Commanders will be playing their fourth straight road game next weekend, whether that's in Philadelphia or L.A.

The Eagles' "schedule," so to speak:

• Divisional Round, Sunday, January 19: Rams at Eagles

• NFC Championship Game, Sunday, January 26: Commanders at Eagles (if the Eagles advance past the Rams)

• Super Bowl, Sunday, February 9 (in New Orleans): Eagles vs. Chiefs, Ravens, or Bills (if the Eagles advance past the Rams and Commanders)

The Eagles are 6-point favorites over the Rams in the Divisional Round and would almost certainly be favored over the Commanders in the NFC Championship Game, should they get there.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader