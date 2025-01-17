Experts seem pretty confident Eagles will advance to NFC Championship

Can't wait for kickoff Sunday afternoon?

While we await the start of another Eagles home playoff game — a game that could propel the Birds to the NFC title game if they can handle both the Rams and the elements — we were curious what other NFL media outlets were thinking heading into the game.

The Eagles are six-point favorites at most betting outlets, and all of our staff writers (more on that later) are predicting them to celebrate at the Linc Sunday. Here's what other writers across the net are saying and picking:

The Athletic: Overwhelmingly Eagles

Nine NFL writers made their picks at The Athletic, and eight of them are going with Philly. From Jeff Howe:

For the Rams to overcome these hurdles, along with the outdoor weather elements in Philly, they’ll need quarterback Matthew Stafford to be at his best and their young defense to pick up where it left off after racking up nine sacks and two takeaways in a 27-9 drubbing of the Vikings. The Rams defense is fast, relentless and fearless. “It will be a good game,” another executive said. “Stafford gets the ball out so quickly that it will minimize Philly’s defensive line. Can the Rams slow down Barkley? Their defense is playing well, and it will be fun to watch.” Another coach added, “I love Stafford as an equalizer. But if Eagles QB Jalen Hurts takes care of it, I think they’re too deep and talented.” [The Athletic]

ESPN: A.J. Brown lifts Eagles

ESPN's experts are split on who will win — two of the three writers picking games picked Philly, with one picking L.A. But the Worldwide Leader made a bold prediction for this one.

Bold prediction: Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown will record 100-plus receiving yards and a touchdown after his quiet wild-card weekend (pages read: TBD). Brown's season has almost gone under the radar. He recorded 3.3 yards per route run in the regular season, the fourth-highest mark by any receiver since 2007 (minimum 200 routes). [ESPN]

CBS Sports: Eagles by a FG

Pete Prisco has been making picks all season long for CBS Sports, and he thinks the Eagles will prevail, 23-20 Sunday.

The Eagles' plan here is simple, and it's the one they used to beat the Rams earlier this year: run the heck out of Saquon Barkley. He racked up 255 yards and two scores as the Eagles beat the Rams, 35-20, in late November. But this Rams team is better than that one. The defense has grown up. It won't be as easy this time around. The Eagles will have to throw it better than Jalen Hurts did last week. [CBS Sports]

Washington Post: Eagles to cover (-6)

Neil Greenberg is handing out some betting advice at the Washington Post, and he thinks banging the under for Matt Stafford passing yards is the way to go. He also thinks the Eagles are going to win by a touchdown.

Lincoln Financial Field has not been an inviting environment for opposing quarterbacks. The Eagles, who stifled Green Bay in their first-round win, boast the second-best pass defense in the NFL, per DVOA — and no player has accumulated more than 212 passing yards against the Eagles in Philadelphia since Week 2. I believe this line is being influenced by Stafford’s 243-yard performance against the Eagles in Week 12, but that was at SoFi Stadium. [Washington Post]

NFL.com: A clean sweep — and Hurts breakout

The NFL's own website has five writers picking games this weekend, and all five are picking the Eagles over the Rams. The key, for them, is the Eagles' QB and his smart decisions with the football:

So, as long as Jalen Hurts keeps doing what he's been doing as an efficient manager of the Philly offense -- which is the opposite of what the Rams encountered with Sam Darnold in meltdown mode on Monday night -- the Eagles should punch their ticket to the NFC Championship Game. Hurts leads the NFL with a 16:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio since Week 6, including the postseason, and has the second-longest active streak without an INT of any QB remaining in playoffs. [NFL.com]

Bleacher Report: A split decision

Eight writers at BR picked the Divisional Round games and four picked the Eagles to win. They are predicting a narrow 24-20 Eagles win that does not cover the six-point spread.

NBC Sports: Eagles win and cover

Mike Florio has the Eagles winning 27-20, and Chris Simms has them dominating 37-17.

Fox Sports: Eagles to win and cover

Geoff Schwartz at FOX thinks the Rams are overmatched on both sides of the ball, and expects the Eagles to win and win by more than a touchdown.

Sporting News: Eagles get to Stafford

Bill Bender smells a repeat of the Eagles' impressive regular season win, and thinks the pass rush is going to handle Stafford in this one — a 31-24 victory.

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports