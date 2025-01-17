Eagles-Rams: Staff picks, betting odds and more for the NFL Divisional Round

One playoff rematch down with another right on deck for the Eagles, this time with the right to advance to the NFC Championship Game on the line.

It'll be Matthew Stafford and the Rams back at Lincoln Financial Field this Sunday for the NFL Playoffs' Divisional Round.

The two previously faced one another in L.A. back in Week 12, where Saquon Barkley ran for a franchise-record 255 yards and the Eagles pulled away with the game, 37-20, for, at the time, their seventh consecutive win.

The Eagles went on to close out the season with wins in 12 of their last 13, then took down the Packers last week in the Wild Card Round.

The Rams recovered from that loss to win five of their last six, the NFC West title, and then last Monday night's upset over the 14-3 Vikings.

Does L.A. have another upset in store, or will the Eagles keep on rolling with their sights set on the Super Bowl?

Here are our predictions...

• GAME INFO •

NFL DIVISIONAL ROUND



Eagles (14-3) vs. Rams (10-7)

Sunday, 3:00 p.m. ET | Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, Pa.)



BROADCAST INFO

TV: NBC/Peacock (Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark)

RADIO: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Devan Kaney)

BETTING LINES

NFL Divisional Round betting odds



Sportsbook Spread Money Line Total O/U DraftKings PHI -6 LAR +225

PHI -278 44.5 FanDuel PHI -6.5 LAR +240

PHI -295 44.5 BetRivers PHI -6 LAR +230

PHI -286 43.5 BetMGM PHI -6 LAR +225

PHI -275 44 ESPN BET PHI -6.5 LAR +220

PHI -270 43.5 *Lines as of Tuesday

• PREDICTIONS •

Jimmy Kempski

2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 13-5

PICK: Eagles 26, Rams 16

In their Week 12 blowout win over the Rams in L.A., the Eagles scored 37 points, racked up 481 yards, and didn't turn the ball over. Defensively, the Eagles allowed two long Rams drives to start the game — with one ending in a fumble and the other ending in a touchdown — but adjusted thereafter and held the Rams' offense in check the rest of the game.

The Rams finished 26th in regular season defensive DVOA, however, if you don't include a Week 18 loss to the Seahawks during which they rested starters, the Rams have allowed single-digit points in each of their last four games. So, they have been better on that side of the ball lately, though they haven't faced an offenses as good as the Eagles'.

Weather forecasts are showing that there could be 4-5 inches of snowfall during the afternoon on Sunday with wind gusts of up to 20 MPH. It could be a difficult day to throw the football. That's advantage Eagles, who have the clearly superior rushing attack. As we showed in our Friday mailbag, here are the Eagles' and Rams' rushing yard differentials (regular season + playoffs):

Team Rushing yards Rushing yards allowed Rushing yard differential Eagles 3217 1878 +1339 Rams 1855 2316 -461



There's no need to overthink this one. The Eagles wrecked this team a couple months ago, and the weather favors the Birds' style of play.

Evan Macy

2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 12-6

PICK: Eagles 28, Rams 20

The Eagles' offense didn't totally inspire confidence last week when they made a cakewalk win look labored over the Packers. However, this is an offense that has proven it can bounce back and evolve. In six games, not including a meaningless Week 18, the Eagles failed to post 350 yards of offense during the regular season — as they did in the NFC Wild Card last week. In all six follow-up games, they posted more yards than the previous game, with five of the six over 350. They went 6-0 in each of these contests.

I think the offense returns to form and the defense stays in its elite form, handling the one-dimensional Rams, a team they handily defeated earlier this season.

Shamus Clancy

2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 14-4

PICK: Eagles 20, Rams 14

The Rams were impressive in their Monday night win over the Vikings without a doubt, but overall, I'm not sure they're significantly better than the Green Bay team the Eagles just beat by two scores. Jalen Hurts left much to be desired on Sunday, but this is a defense-first, run-first team. If QB1 continues to play mistake-free football, the Birds are advancing.

Requiem for the 2001 NFC Championship Game.

