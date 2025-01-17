More Sports:

January 17, 2025

Eagles-Rams: Staff picks, betting odds and more for the NFL Divisional Round

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles will have a rematch against Matthew Stafford and the Rams at the Linc for the right to advance to the NFC Championship Game.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Jalen-Hurts-AJ-Brown-Saquon-Barkley-Eagles-Packers-NFL-Wild-Card-2024.jpg Bill Streicher/Imagn Images

Can A.J. Brown, Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and the Eagles beat the Rams again?

One playoff rematch down with another right on deck for the Eagles, this time with the right to advance to the NFC Championship Game on the line. 

It'll be Matthew Stafford and the Rams back at Lincoln Financial Field this Sunday for the NFL Playoffs' Divisional Round. 

The two previously faced one another in L.A. back in Week 12, where Saquon Barkley ran for a franchise-record 255 yards and the Eagles pulled away with the game, 37-20, for, at the time, their seventh consecutive win.

The Eagles went on to close out the season with wins in 12 of their last 13, then took down the Packers last week in the Wild Card Round. 

The Rams recovered from that loss to win five of their last six, the NFC West title, and then last Monday night's upset over the 14-3 Vikings. 

Does L.A. have another upset in store, or will the Eagles keep on rolling with their sights set on the Super Bowl?

Here are our predictions...

• GAME INFO •

NFL DIVISIONAL ROUND

Eagles (14-3) vs. Rams (10-7)

Sunday, 3:00 p.m. ET | Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, Pa.)

BROADCAST INFO

TV: NBC/Peacock (Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark)

RADIO: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Devan Kaney)

BETTING LINES

NFL Divisional Round betting odds
 SportsbookSpread Money Line Total O/U 
DraftKings PHI -6LAR +225
PHI -278		44.5
FanDuel PHI -6.5LAR +240
PHI -295		44.5
BetRiversPHI -6LAR +230
PHI -286		43.5
 BetMGMPHI -6LAR +225
PHI -275		44
ESPN BET PHI -6.5LAR +220
PHI -270		43.5
*Lines as of Tuesday

• PREDICTIONS •

Jimmy Kempski

@JimmyKempski |  Email |  Stories
2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 13-5

PICK: Eagles 26, Rams 16

In their Week 12 blowout win over the Rams in L.A., the Eagles scored 37 points, racked up 481 yards, and didn't turn the ball over. Defensively, the Eagles allowed two long Rams drives to start the game — with one ending in a fumble and the other ending in a touchdown — but adjusted thereafter and held the Rams' offense in check the rest of the game. 

The Rams finished 26th in regular season defensive DVOA, however, if you don't include a Week 18 loss to the Seahawks during which they rested starters, the Rams have allowed single-digit points in each of their last four games. So, they have been better on that side of the ball lately, though they haven't faced an offenses as good as the Eagles'.

Weather forecasts are showing that there could be 4-5 inches of snowfall during the afternoon on Sunday with wind gusts of up to 20 MPH. It could be a difficult day to throw the football. That's advantage Eagles, who have the clearly superior rushing attack. As we showed in our Friday mailbag, here are the Eagles' and Rams' rushing yard differentials (regular season + playoffs):

Team Rushing yards Rushing yards allowed Rushing yard differential 
Eagles 3217 1878 +1339 
Rams 1855 2316 -461 


There's no need to overthink this one. The Eagles wrecked this team a couple months ago, and the weather favors the Birds' style of play.

MORE: Snow in forecast for Eagles-Rams

Evan Macy

@evan_macy |  Email |  Stories
2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 12-6

PICK: Eagles 28, Rams 20

The Eagles' offense didn't totally inspire confidence last week when they made a cakewalk win look labored over the Packers. However, this is an offense that has proven it can bounce back and evolve. In six games, not including a meaningless Week 18, the Eagles failed to post 350 yards of offense during the regular season — as they did in the NFC Wild Card last week. In all six follow-up games, they posted more yards than the previous game, with five of the six over 350. They went 6-0 in each of these contests.

I think the offense returns to form and the defense stays in its elite form, handling the one-dimensional Rams, a team they handily defeated earlier this season.

Shamus Clancy

@shamus_clancy | Email |  Stories
2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 14-4

PICK: Eagles 20, Rams 14

The Rams were impressive in their Monday night win over the Vikings without a doubt, but overall, I'm not sure they're significantly better than the Green Bay team the Eagles just beat by two scores. Jalen Hurts left much to be desired on Sunday, but this is a defense-first, run-first team. If QB1 continues to play mistake-free football, the Birds are advancing.

Requiem for the 2001 NFC Championship Game.

MORE: Eagles-Rams Wild Card Round injury report, with analysis

Nick Tricome

@itssnick | EmailStories
2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 13-5

PICK: Eagles 24, Rams 14

This defense can handle the Rams.

And this offense, with Saquon Barkley, can more than handle the Rams.

We already saw it happen, and I don't think enough has changed in the couple of months since to believe it can't again. 

I'd also watch out for A.J. Brown here. Week 12 in L.A., he caught six passes for 109 yards and a touchdown. Last week in the Wild Card, he only had one catch for 10.

But usually, when he has a quiet game like that, the answer always seems to end up huge, and I think whatever he follows up with on Sunday will be what sends the Eagles to the NFC Championship Game.

MORE: How do the 2024 Eagles stack up against 2022 and 2017?

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Puka Nacua NFL Divisional Round Saquon Barkley Los Angeles Rams Matthew Stafford A.J. Brown Jalen Hurts

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit Wilmington - Hagley

Experience history, nature, and art with exclusive access to 12 iconic attractions
Purchased - A doctor speaking with his patient

Addressing health inequities experienced by women

Just In

Must Read

Obituaries

David Lynch, the filmmaker who found inspiration in Philly while attending art school, dies at 78

David Lynch philly

Sponsored

New year, new finances: 5 practical tips to boost your financial health

Purchased - 2025 Financial Goals

Media

FCC dismisses 2023 petition against FOX29's license renewal

fox29 fcc petition denied

Illness

Cancer deaths continue to drop in the U.S., but cases are rising in women

Cancer deaths 2025

Family-Friendly

Philadelphia Flower Show exhibits embrace the futuristic theme

Flower show 2025 entrance

Eagles

Are the Eagles the best team in the NFL? A look at the numbers

121524_EaglesSteelers_Eagles-huddle-Jalen-Hurts-1068.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved