More Sports:

January 16, 2025

Snow in forecast for Eagles-Rams Divisional Round playoff game

If it snows in Philadelphia on Sunday during the Eagles game, how could that affect on-field performance?

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Eagles Snow Bowl Weather Forecast Howard Smith/Imagn Images

A winter wonderland at Lincoln Financial Field during the "Snow Bowl" in 2013.

The Eagles will host the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs on Sunday afternoon with a 3:00 p.m. kickoff. Cold weather can always be a factor in the postseason, an inherent advantage for the Birds when hosting a domed West Coast team. The elements could be at play even more so than usual with snow in the forecast, too.

According to The Weather Channel, as of Thursday morning, there is a 71 percent chance of snow during the day and a 52 percent chance of snow at night. The high is around 35 degrees and the low is around 18 degrees. The Weather Channel calls for daytime snow showers "becoming a steady accumulating snow later on." Ultimately, they say one-to-three inches of snow are "expected." 

Beyond the obvious if you're tailgating or attending the game to be careful of the roads and to layer your clothes like you're a child in "A Christmas Story," this could have a serious on-field impact. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford suited up for the Lions against the Rams during the iconic 2013 "Snow Bowl" at Lincoln Financial Field and while the snow may not reach that level, or even happen at all, precipitation matters in an NFL game.

There's been so much talk about the Eagles' inept passing game following a lackluster showing through the air against the Packers last week, but that might all be rendered moot if the weather doesn't even allow it. The Eagles are a run-first team anyway, so this could bode well for yet another huge Saquon Barkley game. Barkley tore up the Rams defense with 255 yards back in November and they are far, far from a top-level run D unit. 

Bundle up! 

MORE: Eagles thoughts on Dallas Goedert, Quinyon Mitchell and other playoff talk

Follow Shamus on X: @shamus_clancy

Follow Shamus on Bluesky: @shamus

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia NFL playoffs

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Digital Asset Management

Why digital asset management matters more than ever
Limited - Pancreatic Cancer Awareness

Pancreatic cancer is difficult to spot and treat — but there is hope on the horizon

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

USS John F. Kennedy to leave Navy Yard for final voyage on Thursday

USS JFK Ship

Sponsored

Let’s distinguish between ageism and aging

Purchased - Older people taking a selfie

History

Philly flouted Prohibition so badly that a Marine called it a 'cesspool'

Prohibition Philly

Health News

Red dye found in many types of candy, medicine banned by the FDA

red dye ban fda

Weekend

What to do this weekend: Zoo tours and Center City Restaurant Week

Weekend guide

Eagles

Are the Eagles the best team in the NFL? A look at the numbers

121524_EaglesSteelers_Eagles-huddle-Jalen-Hurts-1068.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved