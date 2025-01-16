Snow in forecast for Eagles-Rams Divisional Round playoff game

The Eagles will host the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs on Sunday afternoon with a 3:00 p.m. kickoff. Cold weather can always be a factor in the postseason, an inherent advantage for the Birds when hosting a domed West Coast team. The elements could be at play even more so than usual with snow in the forecast, too.

According to The Weather Channel, as of Thursday morning, there is a 71 percent chance of snow during the day and a 52 percent chance of snow at night. The high is around 35 degrees and the low is around 18 degrees. The Weather Channel calls for daytime snow showers "becoming a steady accumulating snow later on." Ultimately, they say one-to-three inches of snow are "expected."

Beyond the obvious if you're tailgating or attending the game to be careful of the roads and to layer your clothes like you're a child in "A Christmas Story," this could have a serious on-field impact. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford suited up for the Lions against the Rams during the iconic 2013 "Snow Bowl" at Lincoln Financial Field and while the snow may not reach that level, or even happen at all, precipitation matters in an NFL game.

There's been so much talk about the Eagles' inept passing game following a lackluster showing through the air against the Packers last week, but that might all be rendered moot if the weather doesn't even allow it. The Eagles are a run-first team anyway, so this could bode well for yet another huge Saquon Barkley game. Barkley tore up the Rams defense with 255 yards back in November and they are far, far from a top-level run D unit.

Bundle up!

MORE: Eagles thoughts on Dallas Goedert, Quinyon Mitchell and other playoff talk

Follow Shamus on X: @shamus_clancy

Follow Shamus on Bluesky: @shamus