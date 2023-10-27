More Sports:

October 27, 2023

Eagles-Commanders: Staff picks, betting odds and more for Week 8

Will the Eagles build off their impressive win against the Dolphins and roll straight through the NFC East rival Commanders?

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Will A.J. Brown continue to torch opposing secondaries?

The wound from the Phillies' baffling defeat in the NLCS is still fresh, but the Eagles are still on the grind and may have just hit their stride – if last week's statement win over Miami is anything to go by. 

The Birds will get the Commanders for the second, and final, time this season down in Landover. Will they roll straight through their NFC East foe?

Here are our thoughts and predictions:

• GAME INFO •

NFL WEEK 8

Eagles (6-1) at Commanders (3-4)

Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET | FedExField (Landover, Md.)
 

BROADCAST INFO

TV: FOX (Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink)

RADIO: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick)

BETTING LINES

NFL Week 8 betting odds
 Book Spread Money LineTotal (O/U) 
DraftKings PHI -6.5 PHI -278
WSH +225		43.5
FanDuel  PHI -6.5PHI -295
WSH +240		43.5
BetMGM PHI -6.5PHI -300
WSH +240		43.5
UniBetPHI -6.5PHI -295
WSH +225		 43.5
 PointsBetPHI -6.5 PHI -300
WSH +240		43.5

• PREDICTIONS •

Jimmy Kempski

@JimmyKempski |  Email |  Stories
2023 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 6-1

PICK: Eagles 34, Commanders 20

A lot of oddball, unlucky plays went against the Eagles in this matchup Week 4, and the Eagles came away with a win anyway.

The Commanders are 27th in point differential (-50), 27th in DVOA, 28th in pass defense (248 passing yards allowed per game), and they are on pace to give up the second-most sacks in NFL history (they have already allowed 40 sacks). They have bad matchups across the board against this Eagles roster, most notably their offensive line against the Eagles' pass rush, and their secondary against the Eagles' receivers.

Yes, the Commanders tend to give the Eagles fits, but we probably don't need to overthink it. The Eagles are really good, and the Commanders are really bad.

MORE: Kempski's Week 8 Picks

Evan Macy

@evan_macy |  Email |  Stories
2023 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 4-3

PICK: Eagles 27, Commander 20

It's the final "lay up" game for a while, and I think the Eagles will take advantage. They made a statement in their win last week and I think this game will serve as a successful tune-up before the gauntlet of Dallas, Kansas City, Buffalo and San Francisco arrives in November.

Shamus Clancy

@shamus_clancy | Email |  Stories
2023 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 5-2

PICK: Eagles 27, Commanders 14

Defensive coordinator Sean Desai has his unit playing as well as Jonathan Gannon ever did. After a dominant showing against that much-hyped Dolphins offense, I’m expecting more of the same for the Eagles, particularly with their pass rush.

I’ll say Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat combine for three sacks and the Birds’ vaunted interior defensive line crew completely stifles the Washington run game with the Commanders only tacking on a second touchdown in garbage time.

On the offensive side of the ball, why argue against A.J. Brown going for 125 receiving yards again? He will continue to make his case as the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year.

MORE: Eagles-Commanders injury report, with analysis

Nick Tricome

@itssnick | EmailStories
2023 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 4-3

PICK: Eagles 35, Commanders 10

Still kind of reeling from the Phillies' collapse, honestly. I think the Eagles take care of business rather easily here. What I saw last Sunday night against the Dolphins, to me, was a sign that things are really starting to click defensively, which I think will carry over into a total nightmare for Sam Howell and the Commanders' offense, especially with Kevin Byard out there in the defensive backfield now. 

We'll see the Eagles hit their stride and just unload on a weak Washington team ahead of the boss rush phase of the schedule, and the sting from the Phillies will lessen just a tiny bit. 

MORE: NFC Hierarchy/Obituary

Eytan Shander

@shandershow | Stories
2023 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 4-3

PICK: Eagles 33, Commanders 16

Philly may have figured something out while also adding the biggest possible concern. Yes, Jalen Hurts played the second half of last week's game with a brace, but the Eagles have now found consistent ways of winning games where Hurts isn’t the key reason. Be it A.J. Brown or Haason Reddick, so many names can hurt the opposition right now. It’s hard to see a slip-up the second time around against Washington. They should dominate both lines of scrimmage and put ridiculous pressure on Sam Howell. Birds roll here, 33-16.

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

