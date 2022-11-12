More Sports:

November 12, 2022

Eagles injuries: Avonte Maddox unlikely to play against Commanders

By Shamus Clancy
Avonte_Maddox_Eagles_Giants_1226211_Kate_Frese126.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

PHILADELPHIA - DECEMBER 26: Avonte Maddox #29 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs off the field during the game against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on December 26, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Eagles' secondary might just be the best back-end in the NFL this season, but they will likely be without one of their key cogs on Monday Night Football against the Commanders.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, head coach Nick Sirianni said that slot cornerback Avonte Maddox is unlikely to play in Week 10:

Maddox is dealing with a hamstring injury that's kept him out of practice this week. As our own Jimmy Kempski notes in the above tweet, Maddox's absence would lead to Josiah Scott starting in the slot. Maddox had an ankle injury earlier in the season that caused him to miss Weeks 4 and 5. Scott started both those games in Maddox's place.

It's a small sample size, but according to pro-football-reference, Scott has been targeted nine times in coverage this season, allowing a quarterback rating of 127.5. Maddox, conversely, has been targeted 27 times, allowing an opposing QB rating of 77.5. 

With Darius Slay, James Bradberry and C.J. Gardner-Johnson all putting up Pro Bowl-caliber seasons in the secondary, however, the Eagles should be able to withstand the loss of Maddox once more. 

