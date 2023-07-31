Eagles announce dates for Kelly green uniforms

Kelly green is finally, officially back and now we have the dates for when the Eagles will wear the long-anticipated throwbacks this season.

Dropped alongside the official reveal video Monday morning – after a leak over the weekend beat them to the punch – the Eagles announced that they'll be wearing their 90s-inspired Kelly green uniforms first in Week 7 on October 22 under the primetime lights against the Dolphins then again in Week 12 on November 26 against the Bills.

Both games, of course, are at the Linc.

The reveal video, narrated by DJ Jazzy Jeff, below:

The Kelly green jerseys also went on sale Monday morning at the Eagles' three pro shop locations – at the Linc, in Cherry Hill, and in Lancaster – and in a display of just how badly Philly wanted these back, fans lined up outside of the stadium in the early hours of the morning just to get a first grab at them.

Maybe they should add a couple more Kelly green games to the schedule.

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports