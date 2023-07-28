More Sports:

July 28, 2023

Eagles announce when Kelly green jerseys and gear will go on sale

The Eagles have announced when fans will be available to buy throwback Kelly green jerseys and gear at their three pro shop locations.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
032823KellyGreen Howard Smith/USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles haven't wore Kelly green jerseys since 2010.

The wait is almost over. When the Eagles dropped yet another tease about their Kelly green throwback uniforms on Thursday, they said that the alternate look would be set for a full reveal on Monday, and now that will be when fans can actually start purchasing the jerseys too. 

On Friday afternoon, the Eagles announced that starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 31, the Kelly green apparel will be available at all three of the team's pro shop locations in Cherry Hill, Lancaster and, of course, down at Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia. 

The team also stated that the gates to the Pepsi Plaza that enclose the Linc's pro shop and the stadium entrance would open at 8 a.m., but I have to imagine that fans will be lined up outside long before that. There will be free parking for fans in the K Lot off Pattison Avenue as well.

Best of luck to Eagles fans hoping to buy the jersey of their dreams. My top three suggested players' jerseys to purchase, in order, are Jason Kelce, Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith. Kelce is forever a legend and that jersey will be wearable until the end of time. Hurts is the face of the franchise. Smith is on the cusp of true stardom and figures to be a huge part of the organization for years to come. 

