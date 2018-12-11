Eagles make five roster moves

The Philadelphia Eagles' already crowded injured reserved list grew by two on Tuesday, when the team added RB Corey Clement and DE Josh Sweat to it. They will now join a group that already includes starting cornerbacks Jalen Mills and Ronald Darby, starting safety Rodney McLeod, starting DE Derek Barnett, starting RB Jay Ajayi, starting WR Mike Wallace, WR Mack Hollins, ST Chris Maragos, and TE Josh Perkins.

Here are the five moves the Eagles made on Tuesday:

• Placed Corey Clement on injured reserve: In 2017, Clement had a great rookie season, culminating in a standout performance in the Super Bowl, when he caught four passes for 100 yards and a TD. Many thought he would build on his impressive rookie season in 2018, but that never happened, as Clement was hampered with a quad injury. In 2018, he had 68 catches for 269 yards (3.8 YPC) and two TDs on the ground, and 22 catches for 192 yards (8.7 YPC) and zero TDs through the air.



• Placed Josh Sweat on injured reserve: Sweat was something of a project as a fourth-round pick of the Eagles in the 2018 NFL Draft. He was forced into action in a small role after Barnett was lost for the season, but was mostly a non-factor. He had one tackle on the season, no sacks.



• Signed RB Boston Scott: Scott is a Darren Sproles-sized running back with intriguing athletic measurables. We covered Scott in more depth on Monday. I'm actually looking forward to seeing what he can do, and he should get some opportunities down the stretch with a depleted running back rotation.

• Signed DE Daeshon Hall: Hall was a 2017 third-round pick (77th overall) of the Panthers who has not yet panned out in the NFL. He went on injured reserve during his rookie season with a knee injury, and was released by Carolina a few days before final cuts in 2018. The 49ers signed Hall to their practice squad, and he was later added in September to the Texans' 53-man roster. The Texans then released him a month later. one career tackle.



Hall has ideal size at 6'6, 275, and good athletic measurables:

• Signed CB Josh Hawkins to the practice squad: Hawkins has three years of NFL experience, playing for the Packers, Panthers, and Chiefs. In 2017, Hawkins played in 15 games (three starts), registering 38 tackles, six pass breakups, and one forced fumble.



