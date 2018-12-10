Report: Eagles to sign a Darren Sproles-sized running back

With Corey Clement having gone down in the Philadelphia Eagles' loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, the Birds are expected to sign rookie running back Boston Scott off the New Orleans Saints' practice squad, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Scott is listed on the Saints' website at 5-foot-6, 203 pounds. That is the same height as Darren Sproles, with Scott weighing 13 more pounds. Scott was a sixth-round pick (201st overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft, who made the Saints' final 53-man roster initially, but was released soon after and added to their practice squad.

In his career at Louisiana Tech, Scott rushed 288 times for 1,840 yards (6.4 YPC) and 14 TDs. He had 32 receptions for 307 yards and one score. He also returned kicks. A college highlight reel:



In the Saints' preseason games, Scott carried 25 times for 121 yards (4.8 YPC) and 1 TD. He had 3 catches for 18 yards. A look at his preseason with New Orleans:



Scott has interesting meassurables. He ran a 4.40 40 at his pro day, as well as 6.67 3-cone, which would have been the ninth best 3-cone drill ever for a running back at the NFL Combine. He'll get to learn under Sproles for at least a month.

