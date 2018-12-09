More Sports:

December 09, 2018

Eagles robbed of a turnover because of compete and total officiating incompetence

By Jimmy Kempski
Clete Blakeman's crew bungled one of the worst officiating sequences I've ever seen.

The Philadelphia Eagles were absolutely robbed of a turnover on the opening kickoff of their hugely important divisional rivalry game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

As you can see in the below video, Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis fumbles on the opening kick:

How the officials missed this call live on the field is beyond me, as it was a clear and obvious fumble. When the pile uncovered, Eagles linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill clearly emerged with the football, and so, Doug Pederson threw the challenge flag.

While the play was under review, the Eagles, having seen the replay on the jumbotron, took the field inside the Dallas red zone, anticipating that the call would obviously be reversed. Instead, it was ruled that there was no clear recovery by either team.

On top of it all, the Eagles lost a challenge and a time out as a result.

Without any hyperbole whatsoever, that is one of the worst officiating sequences I have ever seen, and the entire complexion of the game was compromised as a result.

