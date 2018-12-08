Report: Eagles CB Jalen Mills' season is over

When Jalen Mills injured his foot against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London way back in Week 8 of the regular season, the Philadelphia Eagles gave the impression that Mills would return to the lineup soon. A month and a half later, Mills still remains sidelined, and Zach Berman of the Inquirer is reporting that he is done for the season.

On the season, Mills had 42 tackles, nine pass breakups, and no INTs. He received heavy scrutiny early in the year, most notably for a bad performance in a loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As the season progressed, however, Mills improved, and was a very good corner in the red zone. Despite his faults, there's a strong argument to be made that he is currently the best corner on the team, low bar as that may be. The Eagles are going to miss him down the stretch.

If indeed Mills is done for the season, the Eagles will have lost both starting cornerbacks, as Ronald Darby was lost for the season after tearing an ACL Week 10 against the Dallas Cowboys. Back in Week 2, they also lost starting safety Rodney McLeod for the season with ACL/MCL tears. With Mills and Darby out, Sidney Jones and Rasul Douglas have been the starting outside corners, and will continue to be going forward.

If Mills goes on injured reserve, he will join of list of players that includes Darby, McLeod, starting DE Derek Barnett, starting RB Jay Ajayi, starting WR Mike Wallace, WR Mack Hollins, ST Chris Maragos, and TE Josh Perkins.



