Week 14 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles-Cowboys

The Eagles will travel to Dallas this weekend to take on the division-leading Cowboys in a game they need to win in order to stay on track in the NFC East race. A loss however, and they'll spend the final three weeks of the season scoreboard watching and hoping for the last NFC wild card spot.

We've broken down the injuries, pointed out the key matchups to watch — on both sides of the ball — and offered our own predictions for this one. Now, as we do every weekend, it's time to take a look around the nation to see how the various experts, both local and national, think Sunday's matchup is going to play out.

• PhillyVoice staff: After an all-Eagles batch of predictions last week, we were sidedly more split this week, with two of us picking the Cowboys. Here's a look at what Eagles writer Jimmy Kempski had to say (he picked the Birds).



I've thought long and hard about this pick, but ultimately I believe strongly that the Eagles are the better team, and should win this game, like they should have won Week 10. Why? Well, for me, I believe that the Eagles have significant advantages in the trenches. More specifically, the Birds' offensive line is beginning to look more and more like the dominant unit they were a season ago, and that's where it can all start for the Eagles to get back into the playoffs. Obviously, the Cowboys have some momentum, heading into this game with a four-game winning streak that includes an impressive upset win over the Saints. The Eagles have a little momentum of their own at the moment, having won back-to-back games for the first time all season, albeit against Eli Manning and Mark Sanchez. Home field advantage in this series tends to be meaningless, and I expect this division to be all knotted up Sunday night.

• ESPN staff: Just one of their 10 national experts is picking the Eagles to beat Dallas.

• Tim McManus, ESPN.com Eagles writer: Eagles 26, Cowboys 23



The Eagles are starting to win more in the trenches, which has helped fuel back-to-back victories. Coach Doug Pederson is trusting his ground game more now that the offensive line is getting healthy, allowing Carson Wentz to do what he does best -- execute out of play-action. Wentz set career highs in attempts and yards off play-action last week against Washington and looked like his old self running bootlegs attached to those type of plays. Defensive end Brandon Graham, meanwhile, is starting to round into form. The defensive front has taken a step forward as a result, and should be able to put some heat on Dak Prescott.



• Todd Archer, ESPN.com Cowboys writer: Cowboys 24, Eagles 20



Prescott will never be defined by statistics, but he will be defined by wins. When Prescott doesn't throw an interception, the Cowboys are 26-5. In their four-game winning streak, he has four touchdown passes and no picks. The Eagles' secondary has been beset with injuries and has just six interceptions all season. Only three teams have fewer. If Prescott continues his mistake-free ways, the Cowboys will effectively knock out the defending Super Bowl champions from repeating as division winners.



• Elliot Harrison, NFL.com: Cowboys 23, Eagles 20

The Eagles have won six of their eight meetings in Dallas this decade? What? So much for home-field advantage. Considering that playing at JerryWorld is like getting football (bottle) service at a nightclub, with an in-stadium Pappadeaux the most intimidating thing around, then ... OK, I made that part up -- at least I don't think there is a Pappadeaux there. But the truth is, the Cowboys haven't been that formidable in Big D. Then again, this 2018 defense of theirs is special, top to bottom. It's looking like Sean Lee will not make his return this week. That's OK, because Leighton Vander Esch is making plays Lee Roy Jordan would be proud of, and Jaylon Smith is running around with Dexter Coakley-ish, Hollywood Henderson speed. If the Eagles are to topple Dallas, they must run effectively early. They're averaging 43 rushing yards per game in the first half, at 3.8 per clip. That puts far too much onus on Carson Wentz, who then turns around and tries to throw the ball to Zach Ertz nine plays in a row.



• CBSSports.com staff: Just one of their eight experts are picking the Eagles on Sunday.