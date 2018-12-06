Howard Eskin doubles down on Eagles-Cowboys trash talk

December 06, 2018
Well, the Eagles had better beat the Cowboys on Sunday, because there's a ton of s***-talking going on in Philadelphia ahead of this pivotal NFC East clash.
On Wednesday, Eagles linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill kicked things off by stating that the Cowboys "always choke" and that the Birds would go to Dallas to ensure that happens.
That sparked a lot of debate on Thursday and led wide receiver Shelton Gibson to prank the media in the locker room, wearing his teammate's jersey with a towel over his head to "hide" from questions.
Media fake-out: Trash-talking Kamu Grugier-Hill draws a crowd as he comes to his locker...but it’s actually WR Shelton Gibson. pic.twitter.com/Wr7Qid0UUb— Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) December 6, 2018
Carson Wentz was asked about Grugier-Hill's comments and brushed them aside, showing respect for the Cowboys' defense. Nice try, man.
#Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was asked about Kamu Grugier-Hill’s comment about the #Cowboys always choking pic.twitter.com/lawv6YTTpg— Dave Uram (@MrUram) December 6, 2018
Now there's Howard Eskin, who last year got into a back-and-forth with Cowboys slot receiver Cole Beasley. Eskin first disparaged Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, prompting Beasley to lash out at the longtime radio personality.
This is the dumbest shit I've ever heard. Dak is that dude. https://t.co/bnlUlYsWkV— Cole Beasley (@Bease11) November 13, 2017
I didn't know the dude was from philly. Don't care honestly. Nobody is about to discredit my quarterback who has done nothin but ball since he stepped through the door.— Cole Beasley (@Bease11) November 13, 2017
Howard responded by underhandedly trolling Cole Beasley's rap career.
So now @Bease11 is a rapper. Do have to admit Cole you are better rapper than receiver. That’s because not very good receiver any longer. New career is good idea. @SportsRadioWIP https://t.co/xOAd5O5mml— Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) January 9, 2018
Fast forward to Thursday and now Eskin is downright toying with Beasley.
Glad to see @Bease11 is back on the practice field today for #cowboys. Looking forward to seeing you on Sunday when #eagles are in Dallas. Don’t forget Cole.. who’s your daddy. @SportsRadioWIP pic.twitter.com/8JS3fCBUAM— Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) December 6, 2018
There hasn't been a response from Beasley yet, but credit to Eskin for the correct spelling in this tweet. It would have been a bad look to drop this photo and crank out one of these masterpieces.
Eagles, please back all of this up on Sunday.