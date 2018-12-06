Howard Eskin doubles down on Eagles-Cowboys trash talk

Well, the Eagles had better beat the Cowboys on Sunday, because there's a ton of s***-talking going on in Philadelphia ahead of this pivotal NFC East clash.

On Wednesday, Eagles linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill kicked things off by stating that the Cowboys "always choke" and that the Birds would go to Dallas to ensure that happens.

That sparked a lot of debate on Thursday and led wide receiver Shelton Gibson to prank the media in the locker room, wearing his teammate's jersey with a towel over his head to "hide" from questions. Carson Wentz was asked about Grugier-Hill's comments and brushed them aside, showing respect for the Cowboys' defense. Nice try, man. Now there's Howard Eskin, who last year got into a back-and-forth with Cowboys slot receiver Cole Beasley. Eskin first disparaged Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, prompting Beasley to lash out at the longtime radio personality.

Howard responded by underhandedly trolling Cole Beasley's rap career. Fast forward to Thursday and now Eskin is downright toying with Beasley. There hasn't been a response from Beasley yet, but credit to Eskin for the correct spelling in this tweet. It would have been a bad look to drop this photo and crank out one of these masterpieces.



Eagles, please back all of this up on Sunday.



