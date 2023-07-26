Jalen Hurts says he turned down Netflix's 'Quarterback' documentary twice

As the Eagles' roster battled down at the NovaCare Complex on Wednesday with training camp opening, several players spoke to the media after practice. Unsurprisingly, one the was face of the franchise, Jalen Hurts. While Hurts can typically resort to Nick Saban-isms in press conferences, he had one noteworthy comment. Hurts said he turned down the opportunity to be featured in Netflix's "Quarterback" documentary series both last season and this year.

Here are Hurts' full comments:

Reporter Zach Berman of The Athletic: Did you get a chance to watch the "Quarterback" documentary? Hurts: I have not. I actually tuned it down last year. I didn't feel it was appropriate for the year, so I turned down the opportunity to be own it. --- Report Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer: Just to be clear, you said you turned it down last season, not before this season? Hurts: Last year and this year.

The first season of "Quarterback" dropped on Netflix on July 12 and featured a season-long view of three NFL starting QBs: Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota, who's now with the Birds as Hurts' backup.

Hurts declining this is totally in line with the way he carries himself, attempting to minimize distractions around him, the "rat poison" he often talks about and Saban patented at the University of Alabama. Let some other QB and team have the spotlight on them as the Eagles fight their way back to the Super Bowl.

