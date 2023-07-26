Eagles continue to tease Kelly green uniform release on social media

Another day, another painstaking moment where Eagles fans wait for the team's reveal of their much-hyped Kelly green alternate uniforms.

The Eagles began teasing their new throwbacks on social media on Sunday, simultaneously enraging and thrilling the fan base that's oh-so eager to see a picture of Jalen Hurts in Kelly green and buy their newest DeVonta Smith jersey. They did so again on Tuesday night, dropping their latest meme:

I see no lies!

I'll say this... the Eagles better hit this one out of the park with how long they're dragging this out. Several teams like the Jets, Titans and Broncos have already showcased their new alternate uniforms while Birds fans continue to refresh their Twitter (X?) feeds in hopes of catching a glimpse.

Just get this over with, @Eagles. This can't go on for another week.

