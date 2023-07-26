More Sports:

July 26, 2023

Eagles continue to tease Kelly green uniform release on social media

As the fan base eagerly awaits the Eagles' Kelly green throwbacks, the team continues to tease the reveal on Twitter and Instagram.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Eagles-Kelly-Green-Throwbacks-Michael-Vick Howard Smith/USA Today Sports

Eagles quarterback Michael Vick wearing the team's 1960 Kelly green throwback jerseys in Week 1 of the 2010 season.

Another day, another painstaking moment where Eagles fans wait for the team's reveal of their much-hyped Kelly green alternate uniforms.

The Eagles began teasing their new throwbacks on social media on Sunday, simultaneously enraging and thrilling the fan base that's oh-so eager to see a picture of Jalen Hurts in Kelly green and buy their newest DeVonta Smith jersey. They did so again on Tuesday night, dropping their latest meme:

I see no lies!

I'll say this... the Eagles better hit this one out of the park with how long they're dragging this out. Several teams like the Jets, Titans and Broncos have already showcased their new alternate uniforms while Birds fans continue to refresh their Twitter (X?) feeds in hopes of catching a glimpse.

Just get this over with, @Eagles. This can't go on for another week. 

MORE: Previewing the Eagles' camp battles

