July 24, 2023

Eagles hint at Kelly green uniform reveal on social media

When will the Eagles finally reveal their Kelly green alternate uniforms? The team's social media accounts continue to hint at it.

By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
The Eagles wearing their 1960 Kelly green throwback jerseys during Week 1 of the 2010 NFL season.

Even coming off a Super Bowl appearance, Eagles fans might be just as excited for the inevitable reveal of the team's new throwback uniforms just as much as training camp. As teams like the Titans and Jets drop their new alternate jerseys, the Eagles have yet to showcase their new Kelly green look, much to the chagrin of the Delaware Valley.

That isn't stopping the team's social media accounts from toying with overeager fans though.

On Sunday, the Eagles' Twitter account posted a poll about whether fans want a week of Kelly green memes ahead of the release. "Yes" won the poll with 57.7 percent of the vote:

On Monday morning, they dropped their first meme in this series, teasing fans yet again:

This isn't a sourced report, but I'd have to imagine the Eagles release these throwbacks this week with all of these posts. Otherwise, they're going to ignite a fan base that's ready to explode at a moment's notice anyway. 

Stay tuned to PhillyVoice for Eagles uniform updates, the most important thing in the history of the world...

