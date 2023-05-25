More Sports:

May 25, 2023

WATCH: Jason Kelce gets a visit from the Stanley Cup on the latest "New Heights"

With visits from the Larry O'Brien Trophy and now the Cup, Jason Kelce's house has become an alternate universe in Philly sports.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Jason-Kelce-Gritty-Flyers-Stadium-Series-NHL-2019.jpg James Lang/USA TODAY Sports

Jason Kelce and Gritty during the Flyers' introduction at Lincoln Financial Field for the NHL's 2019 Stadium Series game.

Jason Kelce's house has been an alternate universe in Philly sports these past couple of weeks.

Through the New Heights podcast with his brother Travis, the NBA's Larry O'Brien Trophy paid a visit last week.

And this week? 

Lord Stanley showed up at his door. 

Check it out:

Decked out in Flyers gear, the Eagles center – and former hockey player himself – gave the Cup a hug and a kiss on each of the Flyers' engravings from '74 and 75.

The only thing he couldn't do, Keeper of the Cup Mike Bolt said after wheeling it in, was pick it up.

"The rule is, Jason, you can put your arms around it, you can hug it, you can kiss it, if you feel the need to lift it, you have to go win it."

The Flyers, of course, are nowhere near lifting the Cup right now while the Sixers fell a couple of rounds short of the O'Brien Trophy once again. 

So the podcasts' past two guests are incredibly cool, though maybe just a tinge painful right now. 

But still overall cool. 

The full "New Heights" episode with the Cup below, which includes a story about Claude Giroux trying to arm wrestle Kelce, which sounds exactly like Claude Giroux:


Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia NHL Claude Giroux Flyers Travis Kelce Jason Kelce New Heights

Videos

Featured

Limited - Cape May County Beach Scene

Cape May County has tons to offer this Memorial Day Weekend and throughout the summer
Purchased - American flag flying in the wind

Remembering our heroes this Memorial Day weekend

Just In

Must Read

Government

Wildwood bans alcohol on beach, boardwalk — whether it's in open or closed containers
wildwood alcohol ban

Sponsored

Cape May County has tons to offer this Memorial Day Weekend and throughout the summer
Limited - Cape May County Beach Scene

Illness

Fewer gay and bisexual men are getting HIV, but prevention barriers still persist
HIV New Infections

Phillies

Five awards for the Phillies after walk-off hit prevents sweep
Kyle-Schwarber-Phillies-Diamondbacks_052423_USAT

Entertainment

Netflix ends password sharing. What does this mean for subscribers?
netflix password sharing

Festivals

Demi Lovato, Ludacris to headline Wawa Welcome America concert on July 4
Welcome America Headliners

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved