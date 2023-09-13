More Sports:

September 13, 2023

Lane Johnson's daily diet is wild and includes 5,000-6,000 calories

Lane Johnson revealed what he eats every day as part of his die with fellow Eagles lineman Cam Jurgens and competitive eater Dan Kennedy.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Lane-Johnson-Eagles-Diet Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson's daily diet includes two ribeye steaks, five scrambled eggs, three Greek yogurts and a whole lot more.

Eagles fans are accustomed to housing some pizza and chips on gameday, but that pales in comparison to Lane Johnson's daily diet.

The Eagles' All-Pro right tackle was featured in a new video on the team's YouTube channel on Tuesday, showcasing his normal food routine to competitive eater Dan Kennedy and fellow Eagles offensive lineman Cam Jurgens. 

Johnson, standing 6'6" and weighing 325 lbs., consumes "5,000 to 6,000" calories per day and his intake includes:

• 5 scrambled eggs

• 1 avocado 

• 3 sausage links

• 2 12-ounce ribeye steaks

• 1 sweet potato

• 1 baked potato

• 3 Greek yogurts

• 2 protein shakes

• 2 orange juices

• 1 "monster mash" bowl (ground beef, white rice, bone broth, parmesan garlic salt)

If you thought crushing 20 wings on Thursday Night Football was a big deal, think again when juxtaposed with what Johnson downs every day. 

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Lane Johnson

Videos

Featured

Limited - Brooklyn Bowl Main Article Image

Brooklyn Bowl is Philly's hottest entertainment destination this fall
Limited - Asian Arts Initiative - Invasive Species

Asian Arts Initiative's new augmented reality exhibition reimagines an abandoned patch of the city’s streetscape

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante captured, ending the 13-day manhunt for escaped Chester County prisoner
Cavalcante Captured

Sponsored

Brooklyn Bowl is Philly's hottest entertainment destination this fall
Limited - Brooklyn Bowl Main Article Image

Eagles

Eagles vs. Vikings: Five matchups to watch
091223DariusSlay

Mental Health

988 suicide hotline now allows callers to use American Sign Language
Suicide Lifeline Deaf

Movies

Documentary exploring former Pa. state Rep. Movita Johnson-Harrell's grief and activism to debut on PBS this fall
Murders That Matter

Festivals

Celebrate National Coming Out Day in Manayunk with drag brunches, live theater and a street festival
Manayunk Out and About

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved