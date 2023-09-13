Lane Johnson's daily diet is wild and includes 5,000-6,000 calories

Eagles fans are accustomed to housing some pizza and chips on gameday, but that pales in comparison to Lane Johnson's daily diet.

The Eagles' All-Pro right tackle was featured in a new video on the team's YouTube channel on Tuesday, showcasing his normal food routine to competitive eater Dan Kennedy and fellow Eagles offensive lineman Cam Jurgens.



Johnson, standing 6'6" and weighing 325 lbs., consumes "5,000 to 6,000" calories per day and his intake includes:

• 5 scrambled eggs



• 1 avocado



• 3 sausage links



• 2 12-ounce ribeye steaks



• 1 sweet potato



• 1 baked potato



• 3 Greek yogurts



• 2 protein shakes



• 2 orange juices



• 1 "monster mash" bowl (ground beef, white rice, bone broth, parmesan garlic salt)

If you thought crushing 20 wings on Thursday Night Football was a big deal, think again when juxtaposed with what Johnson downs every day.

