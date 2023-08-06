Eagles sign LBs Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham to one-year deals

Reinforcements are on the way at linebacker. The Eagles announced on Sunday that they have signed LBs Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham to one-year deals.

Jack was a second-round pick out of UCLA for Jacksonville in 2016. He spent six seasons with the team before heading to Pittsburgh in 2022. Last year, he started 13 games for the Steelers.

Cunningham was also a second-round pick, as the Texans selected him in 2017. He has 76 career starts across six seasons for Houston and Tennessee.

The Eagles were ultra thin at linebacker. In his latest roster projection before these moves, our own Jimmy Kempski had the Eagles keeping just three linebackers on the 53-man roster: Nakobe Dean, Christian Elliss and Nicholas Morrow. The additions of Jack and Cunningham should add some juice to the linebacker battles as training camp gives way to the preseason over the next week.

