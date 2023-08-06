More Sports:

August 06, 2023

Eagles sign LBs Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham to one-year deals

The Eagles have signed linebackers Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham, bolstering a thing linebacker group on the roster.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Myles-Jack-Eagles-Steelers Charles LeClaire/USA Today Sports

Eagles linebacker Myles Jack during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2022 NFL season.

Reinforcements are on the way at linebacker. The Eagles announced on Sunday that they have signed LBs Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham to one-year deals.

Jack was a second-round pick out of UCLA for Jacksonville in 2016. He spent six seasons with the team before heading to Pittsburgh in 2022. Last year, he started 13 games for the Steelers.

Cunningham was also a second-round pick, as the Texans selected him in 2017. He has 76 career starts across six seasons for Houston and Tennessee. 

The Eagles were ultra thin at linebacker. In his latest roster projection before these moves, our own Jimmy Kempski had the Eagles keeping just three linebackers on the 53-man roster: Nakobe Dean, Christian Elliss and Nicholas Morrow. The additions of Jack and Cunningham should add some juice to the linebacker battles as training camp gives way to the preseason over the next week.

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Myles Jack Zach Cunningham

Videos

Featured

iStock-1476496850_1200x628.jpg

15 little-known facts about the thrilling New Jersey coastline
Ava_Showboat_2000x1500_with100logo (2).jpg

Ava Gardner Festival will feature film screenings, a reception, new exhibits and heritage tours

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Atlantic County house explosion leaves 3 dead, one missing, police say
South Jersey Home Explosion

Sponsored

Get a free education at Community College of Philadelphia this fall
Limited - Catto Family Reunion 2023

Eagles

D'Andre Swift looks to be a big factor in the Eagles' passing game
6.1.23_EaglesD'Andre-Swift_ColleenClaggett-0309.jpg

Arts & Culture

Philabundance to be honored with community-made mural at hunger relief center in South Philly
Mural Philabundance

Family-Friendly

Atlantic City Airshow to bring dazzling aerobatics to the Jersey Shore
atlantic city airshow 2023

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved