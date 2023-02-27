More Sports:

Commanders release QB Carson Wentz

Is that a career for Carson Wentz?

By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Carson-Wentz-Commanders-49ers-Week-16-NFL-2022.jpg Sergio Estrada/USA TODAY Sports

Former Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz.

The Washington Commanders have released quarterback Carson Wentz, the team announced on Monday afternoon.

The move saves Washington more than $26 million against the salary cap, per ESPN's Adam Schefter

Wentz started just seven games for Washington in 2022 amidst injuries and poor play, going 2-5 while throwing for 11 touchdowns against nine interceptions.

Wentz's one-year stint with Washington comes after a failed revitalization with the Colts in 2021. He led Indianapolis to a 9-8 record, but the Colts failed to reach the playoffs, trading Wentz to the Commanders that ensuing offseason.

Wentz is far from his Eagles' peak, where he led the Eagles to an 11-2 regular season record and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs during the team's Super Bowl-winning 2017 campaign.

Where does Wentz end up next? Does any team think he can still be a QB1? Will he accept a backup role? That remains to be seen as free agency ramps up in March.

