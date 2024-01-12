More Sports:

January 12, 2024

Super Bowl champion Rodney McLeod posts hilarious 'tribute' to Bill Belichick

With Bill Belichick leaving the Patriots, former Eagles safety Rodney McLeod posted an iconic Super Bowl LII picture of Belichick and himself.


By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Bill-Belichick-Eagles-Super-Bowl-LII Bob Breidenbach/USA Today Sports

Former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, whose defense allowed 41 points to a backup quarterback in Super Bowl LII.

On Thursday, the New England Patriots "parted ways" with former head coach Bill Belichick, who won six Super Bowls with the franchise.

In Philadelphia lore, there is one Super Bowl matchup where Belichick and the Pats did come up short, however. In Super Bowl LII, the Eagles took down Belichick, Tom Brady and the Patriots 41-33.

While many athletes and sports figures poured out tributes to Belichick and his legendary success on social media, the funniest of all them came from former Eagles safety Rodney McLeod.

McLeod shared one of the best pictures in Philadelphia sports history in this post on X:

That was my phone background in 2018. Perfection.

McLeod had an extremely underrated play in Super Bowl LII back in 2018, taking down Pats receiver Brandin Cooks on a jet sweep, forcing a fourth down:

The Patriots would line up for a field goal, but Stephen Gostkowski shanked it. Huge swing.

