Super Bowl champion Rodney McLeod posts hilarious 'tribute' to Bill Belichick

January 12, 2024
On Thursday, the New England Patriots "parted ways" with former head coach Bill Belichick, who won six Super Bowls with the franchise.
In Philadelphia lore, there is one Super Bowl matchup where Belichick and the Pats did come up short, however. In Super Bowl LII, the Eagles took down Belichick, Tom Brady and the Patriots 41-33.
While many athletes and sports figures poured out tributes to Belichick and his legendary success on social media, the funniest of all them came from former Eagles safety Rodney McLeod.
McLeod shared one of the best pictures in Philadelphia sports history in this post on X:
The only photo I have of myself and Belichick! Truly an honor to share the field with one of the best coaches of my generation and football history. I never experienced the Patriot Way but he transcended that organization! He will forever be a legend ✊🏾🫡 pic.twitter.com/u9XamZQ12z— Rodney McLeod (@Rodney_McLeod4) January 11, 2024
That was my phone background in 2018. Perfection.
McLeod had an extremely underrated play in Super Bowl LII back in 2018, taking down Pats receiver Brandin Cooks on a jet sweep, forcing a fourth down:
#23 Rodney McLeod, Eagles DB (2016-21)— Philly Sports Best By Number (@philly_number) January 25, 2023
- Signed as free agent in 2016
- 2017 Super Bowl Champ
- 75 Games, 11 INT
pic.twitter.com/ib7pVEK2Of
The Patriots would line up for a field goal, but Stephen Gostkowski shanked it. Huge swing.
Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports
Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader