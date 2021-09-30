More Sports:

September 30, 2021

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski, noon

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

This guy is excited for another Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

After an encouraging start to the Philadelphia Eagles' season Week 1, the Birds dropped a winnable game Week 2 at home to the San Francisco 49ers, followed by an embarrassing blowout loss in Dallas Week 3. Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Eagles are 7-point underdogs.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Is Nick Sirianni doing a good job through his first three games? Where does Jalen Hurts stand as the team's potential franchise quarterback going forward? Can the Eagles go one season without a slew of devastating injuries?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

