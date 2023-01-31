Get your first look at the Eagles' Super Bowl LVII jerseys

In each of the Eagles' three previous Super Bowl appearances, they've worn green. It looks like history is going to repeat itself in Super Bowl LVII.

In a gallery of pictures available on the Eagles' official app, fans can get the first look at the jerseys the team will sport next Sunday against Kansas City, equipped with the brand-new Super Bowl LVII patches:

The Eagles also posted an image and video of them on Twitter showcasing the process of adding the patch to the jerseys:

I have a strong feeling that a No. 7 Haason Reddick jersey with the Super Bowl patch is going to be a hot commodity in the Delaware Valley.

With the NFC slated to be the "home" team in this year's Super Bowl, the Eagles had the option of picking what uniforms they would use. It's not much of a surprise they opted for midnight green, but white jerseys with green pants is the team's best current combination and I would've been intrigued to see that on the NFL's biggest stage. Hey, midnight green worked in Minnesota for Super Bowl LII, so maybe the Birds just didn't want to mess with a good thing.

