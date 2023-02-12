WATCH: Eagles take field at the Super Bowl to "Just Wanna Rock" by Lil Uzi Vert

February 12, 2023
Super Bowl LVII is here and the Eagles are ready to take on the Chiefs. Entering the field at State Farm Stadium, the Birds came out to "Just Wanna Rock" by Philly rapper Lil Uzi Vert:
Here come the NFC Champion @Eagles 🔥— NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2023
Lil Uzi Vert led the team on to the field during the NFC Championship Game, too:
Uzi running out on the field with the Eagles 🐐 pic.twitter.com/jWmcfAPsQX— uziawge 👽🔊💕🏩🛸 ピンク 🕴🏾 (@uziawge) January 29, 2023
The Eagles kept that "Just Wanna Rock" theme going during their beatdown of the 49ers, as Miles Sanders and Jason Kelce broke out their dance moves after Sanders found the end zone against San Francisco:
.@JasonKelce, shake what Donna gave ya— NFL (@NFL) January 29, 2023
The 2017 Birds had "Dreams and Nightmares." Now these Eagles have "Just Wanna Rock."
