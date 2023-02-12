WATCH: Eagles take field at the Super Bowl to "Just Wanna Rock" by Lil Uzi Vert

Super Bowl LVII is here and the Eagles are ready to take on the Chiefs. Entering the field at State Farm Stadium, the Birds came out to "Just Wanna Rock" by Philly rapper Lil Uzi Vert:

Lil Uzi Vert led the team on to the field during the NFC Championship Game, too:

The Eagles kept that "Just Wanna Rock" theme going during their beatdown of the 49ers, as Miles Sanders and Jason Kelce broke out their dance moves after Sanders found the end zone against San Francisco:

The 2017 Birds had "Dreams and Nightmares." Now these Eagles have "Just Wanna Rock."

