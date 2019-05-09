Eagles officially sign 10 undrafted free agents

The Philadelphia Eagles announced that they have officially signed 10 undrafted free agents.

We originally analyzed the Eagles' reported undrafted free agent haul a few days after the draft, but, like every year, the reported signings typically aren't 100 percent accurate. The graph below shows a snapshot of the officially signed players, and their grades from Lance Zierlein of NFL.com, as well as their projected round from before the draft on NFLDraftScout.com:

Player Zierlein NFLDraftScout.com T.J. Edwards, LB, Wisconsin 5.47 5-6 Ryan Bates, OT/OG, Penn State 5.10 7-FA Sua Opeta, OG, Weber State 5.00 6 Nate Herbig, OG, Stanford 4.99 7-FA Deandre Thompkins, WR, Penn State No grade HPFA Anthony Rush, DT, UAB No grade HPFA Kevin Wilkins, DT, Rutgers No grade HPFA Joey Alfieri, LB, Stanford No grade HPFA Keegan Render, C, Iowa No grade PFA Nico Evans, RB, Wyoming No grade Tryout



Thor Nystrom of NBC's Rotoworld graded the Eagles' undrafted free agent haul as the eighth-best in the NFL.

The prize of their class is Wisconsin LB T.J. Edwards, who, in my view, would have been a perfectly reasonable pick in the fifth round, had the Eagles gone that way. Instead, they were able to nab him as an undrafted free agent. The Eagles were also clearly trying to unearth an interior offensive line gem, as three of their top four undrafted signings are guards, including Penn State lineman and local product Ryan Bates, who played multiple positions in college.

We'll get a better look at these guys soon, beginning with an all-rookie three-day minicamp that starts on Friday.

