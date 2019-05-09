More Sports:

May 09, 2019

Eagles officially sign 10 undrafted free agents

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Wisconsin LB T.J. Edwards headlines the Philadelphia Eagles' undrafted free agent haul.

The Philadelphia Eagles announced that they have officially signed 10 undrafted free agents.

We originally analyzed the Eagles' reported undrafted free agent haul a few days after the draft, but, like every year, the reported signings typically aren't 100 percent accurate. The graph below shows a snapshot of the officially signed players, and their grades from Lance Zierlein of NFL.com, as well as their projected round from before the draft on NFLDraftScout.com:

 PlayerZierlein NFLDraftScout.com 
 T.J. Edwards, LB, Wisconsin5.47  5-6
 Ryan Bates, OT/OG, Penn State5.10  7-FA
 Sua Opeta, OG, Weber State5.00 
 Nate Herbig, OG, Stanford4.99  7-FA
 Deandre Thompkins, WR, Penn State No grade HPFA
 Anthony Rush, DT, UAB No grade HPFA
 Kevin Wilkins, DT, Rutgers No grade HPFA
Joey Alfieri, LB, Stanford  No grade HPFA
 Keegan Render, C, Iowa No grade PFA
 Nico Evans, RB, Wyoming No grade Tryout


Thor Nystrom of NBC's Rotoworld graded the Eagles' undrafted free agent haul as the eighth-best in the NFL.

The prize of their class is Wisconsin LB T.J. Edwards, who, in my view, would have been a perfectly reasonable pick in the fifth round, had the Eagles gone that way. Instead, they were able to nab him as an undrafted free agent. The Eagles were also clearly trying to unearth an interior offensive line gem, as three of their top four undrafted signings are guards, including Penn State lineman and local product Ryan Bates, who played multiple positions in college.

We'll get a better look at these guys soon, beginning with an all-rookie three-day minicamp that starts on Friday.

MORE: Eagles sign their 2019 draft picks: Here's what their salary cap numbers will be | Way-too-early Eagles 53-man roster projection

