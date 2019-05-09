Eagles sign their 2019 draft picks: Here's what their salary cap numbers will be

May 09, 2019
The Philadelphia Eagles announced that they have signed each of their rookie draft picks ahead of a three-day rookie mini-camp.
One of the better changes that came out of the NFL's last Collective Bargaining Agreement was the pre-determined salary cap numbers of all rookie draft picks, which was designed to nearly eliminate rookie holdouts. It has succeeded.
Before the draft even began, salary cap numbers were already in place for every draft slot, from pick No. 1, which became Kyler Murray, to pick No. 254, Caleb Wilson. Here are the Eagles' estimated rookie salary cap numbers for the next four years, using resources from OverTheCap.com:
|Player
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|OT Andre Dillard
|$2,249,384
|$2,811,730
|$3,374,076
|$3,936,422
|RB Miles Sanders
|$974,587
|$1,218,234
|$1,461,881
|$1,705,528
|WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside
|$900,221
|$1,125,276
|$1,350,331
|$1,575,386
|DE Shareef Miller
|$617,096
|$707,096
|$797,096
|$887,096
|QB Clayton Thorson
|$563,593
|$653,593
|$743,593
|$833,593
During the 2022 offseason, the Eagles will also have the opportunity to exercise a fifth-year option on Dillard.
According to OverThe Cap, the Eagles currently have $24,960,518 in salary cap space, the 12th-highest amount in the NFL. That does not factor in the players above. Obviously, they did not need to make cuts or clear cap space by other means to make room financially their draft picks this year.
The Eagles also signed 10 undrafted free agents on Thursday, and you can read more about them, here.
