Eagles-Packers injury update: Aaron Rodgers goes to Green Bay locker room with rib injury

An already rough season for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers may have just gotten a whole lot worse.

On the first play of a drive midway through the third quarter Sunday night, Rodgers took a shot that left him slow to get up after the whistle and favoring his ribs. He stayed in for the rest of the possession, which ended in a Green Bay field goal. The soon-to-be 39 year old went to the locker room right after.

The veteran QB is now ruled questionable to return with an oblique injury and was shown walking through the tunnels with his pads off on the NBC broadcast.

Even though Rodgers has been struggling all year, the remainder of the second half may have just gotten easier for the Eagles' defense as they now have to deal with an inexperienced Jordan Love the rest of the way while the offense seems to have found a groove that has them up 11 after three.

