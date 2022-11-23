Eagles-Packers Week 12 injury report, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles have been a relatively healthy team for the better part of this season, but they have begun accumulating a bunch notable injuries over the last few weeks, and their injured reserve list is filling up.

Their Week 12 opponent, the Green Bay Packers, have a pair of starting defenders on injured reserve, including their best pass rusher, and they listed 15 players on their initial injury report.

Here's the Eagles-Packers injury report, with analysis.

Player Injury Wed* Thurs Fri Status CB Josh Jobe Hamstring Limited





Wednesday notes (walkthrough only, practice report designations are estimates):

• The Eagles' injury report is surprisingly empty.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• TE Dallas Goedert (IR - Week 11): Goedert has 43 receptions for 533 yards and 3 TDs, and has been one of the most efficient pass catchers in the NFL the last two seasons, in addition to his above average blocking skills. He is a top five type of tight end with no obvious flaws in his game who rarely comes off the field. The Eagles missed Goedert against the Colts, as there was a pretty obvious dropoff from him to the trio of Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra, and Tyree Jackson.

• DT Jordan Davis (IR - Week 9): Davis was carted off with an ankle injury suffered against the Steelers Week 8. He doesn't have eye-popping stats to start the season (14 tackles, 1 batted pass in 7 games), but he has been effective clogging up holes in the run game, playing almost solely in odd-man fronts as a nose tackle through the first six games of the season.

Against the Steelers, he started seeing more action in even-man fronts, aligning as a three-technique. With Davis out, the Eagles initially had to play Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave more than they'd prefer, but the additions of Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph should help lighten their loads. • CB Avonte Maddox (IR - Week 10): Maddox is the Eagles' starting slot corner. He was replaced in the lineup by Josiah Scott, who the Commanders and Colts successfully attacked with their best receivers the last two weeks.

• DE Derek Barnett (IR - Week 2): Barnett tore his ACL Week 1 against the Lions, and his season is over. After a 2021 season in which he had 8 penalties vs. 2.5 sacks, Barnett lost his starting job, but remained a depth player poised to get his share of snaps in 2022. • DT Marlon Tuipulotu (IR - Week 11): Tuipulotu has 16 tackles, a sack, and a fumble recovery in a rotational role this season.



Player Injury Wed Thurs Fri Status LT David Bakhtiari Knee DNP

LB De'Vondre Campbell Knee DNP S Tariq Carpenter Illness DNP WR Romeo Doubs Ankle DNP S Rudy Ford Illness DNP G/T Elgton Jenkins Knee DNP OT Rasheed Walker Illness DNP LB Krys Barnes Hand Limited WR Randall Cobb Illness Limited CB Shemar Jean-Charles Ankle Limited RB Aaron Jones Shin / Glute Limited WR Allen Lazard Shoulder Limited QB Aaron Rodgers Right thumb Limited CB Jaire Alexander Groin Full K Mason Crosby Illness Full LB Quay Walker Shoulder Full

Wednesday notes: • As you can see, there are a lot of players on the Packers' injury list, but my early guess is that the vast majority of those players will play Sunday night. Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc. • DL Rashan Gary (IR - Week 10): Gary is probably the Packers' best pass rusher. He led the team with 9.5 sacks in 2021, and he remains the Packers' sack leader in 2022 with 6, despite having torn his ACL in a loss to the Lions Week 9. • CB Eric Stokes (IR - Week 10): Stokes was a first-round pick in 2021 who played in 16 games as a rookie, starting 14. He started the first nine games of this season before suffering a knee injury against the Lions and landing on IR.

