November 23, 2022

Eagles-Packers Week 12 injury report, with analysis

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
112322RashanGary Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK

The Packers will be without pass rusher Rashan Gary.

The Philadelphia Eagles have been a relatively healthy team for the better part of this season, but they have begun accumulating a bunch notable injuries over the last few weeks, and their injured reserve list is filling up.

Their Week 12 opponent, the Green Bay Packers, have a pair of starting defenders on injured reserve, including their best pass rusher, and they listed 15 players on their initial injury report.

Here's the Eagles-Packers injury report, with analysis.

051020EaglesLogo2020
Player Injury Wed*ThursFriStatus 
CB Josh JobeHamstringLimited


Wednesday notes (walkthrough only, practice report designations are estimates)

• The Eagles' injury report is surprisingly empty.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

TE Dallas Goedert (IR - Week 11): Goedert has 43 receptions for 533 yards and 3 TDs, and has been one of the most efficient pass catchers in the NFL the last two seasons, in addition to his above average blocking skills. He is a top five type of tight end with no obvious flaws in his game who rarely comes off the field. The Eagles missed Goedert against the Colts, as there was a pretty obvious dropoff from him to the trio of Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra, and Tyree Jackson.

• DT Jordan Davis (IR - Week 9): Davis was carted off with an ankle injury suffered against the Steelers Week 8. He doesn't have eye-popping stats to start the season (14 tackles, 1 batted pass in 7 games), but he has been effective clogging up holes in the run game, playing almost solely in odd-man fronts as a nose tackle through the first six games of the season. 

Against the Steelers, he started seeing more action in even-man fronts, aligning as a three-technique. With Davis out, the Eagles initially had to play Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave more than they'd prefer, but the additions of Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph should help lighten their loads.

CB Avonte Maddox (IR - Week 10): Maddox is the Eagles' starting slot corner. He was replaced in the lineup by Josiah Scott, who the Commanders and Colts  successfully attacked with their best receivers the last two weeks.

• DE Derek Barnett (IR - Week 2): Barnett tore his ACL Week 1 against the Lions, and his season is over. After a 2021 season in which he had 8 penalties vs. 2.5 sacks, Barnett lost his starting job, but remained a depth player poised to get his share of snaps in 2022.

DT Marlon Tuipulotu (IR - Week 11): Tuipulotu has 16 tackles, a sack, and a fumble recovery in a rotational role this season.

051020PackersLogo2020

Player Injury WedThursFriStatus 
LT David BakhtiariKneeDNP
LB De'Vondre Campbell  Knee  DNP    
S Tariq Carpenter Illness  DNP    
WR Romeo Doubs Ankle  DNP    
S Rudy Ford Illness  DNP    
G/T Elgton Jenkins Knee  DNP    
OT Rasheed Walker Illness  DNP    
LB Krys Barnes Hand  Limited    
WR Randall Cobb Illness  Limited    
CB Shemar Jean-Charles Ankle  Limited    
RB Aaron Jones Shin / Glute  Limited    
WR Allen Lazard Shoulder  Limited    
QB Aaron Rodgers Right thumb  Limited    
 CB Jaire AlexanderGroin  Full    
K Mason Crosby Illness  Full    
LB Quay Walker Shoulder  Full    


Wednesday notes

• As you can see, there are a lot of players on the Packers' injury list, but my early guess is that the vast majority of those players will play Sunday night.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

DL Rashan Gary (IR - Week 10): Gary is probably the Packers' best pass rusher. He led the team with 9.5 sacks in 2021, and he remains the Packers' sack leader in 2022 with 6, despite having torn his ACL in a loss to the Lions Week 9.

CB Eric Stokes (IR - Week 10): Stokes was a first-round pick in 2021 who played in 16 games as a rookie, starting 14. He started the first nine games of this season before suffering a knee injury against the Lions and landing on IR.

Jimmy Kempski

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

Purchased - Family moving into a home

How WSFS mortgage customers are using funding programs and grants to bring their home ownership dreams to life
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Nutcracker IA2

‘The Nutcracker’ enchants this December

