Eagles-Patriots Week 1 inactives, with analysis

One of the Philadelphia Eagles' main objectives during training camp and the preseason this year was to make sure their best players would be available when the actual meaningful games arrived. Mission accomplished, as the Birds' starters are a full go for their Week 1 game against the New England Patriots.

Here are the Eagles' and Patriots' inactives, with analysis.

Eagles inactives

To begin, P Arryn Siposs and PR Britain Covey were temporary call-ups from the practice squad. Tanner McKee will be the Eagles' "emergency quarterback."

• RB Rashaad Penny: It's an interesting choice to have Penny inactive Week 1. Boston Scott is the team's kick returner, so it does make sense to some degree. D'Andre Swift is clearly the team's most talented back, and Kenny Gainwell has an established role as a third-down and two-minute back.



• TE Albert Okwuegbunam: The Eagles traded for Albert O a couple weeks ago. He'll likely be a healthy scratch for a while, barring an injury to one of the other three tight ends.



• OT Tyler Steen: Fred Johnson was a longshot to make the team to begin training camp, but he played his way onto the roster and is up Week 1 in favor of Steen.



• iDL Moro Ojomo: Ojomo was disruptive in the preseason, but the Eagles will go with the veteran Kentavius Street in the opener.



• CB Mario Goodrich: The Eagles don't really have a backup slot.



• CB Eli Ricks: Ricks is talented but raw, and will have time to grow.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

None.





Patriots inactives

The Pats' O-line is in terrible shape. Their starters at RT (Riley Reiff), RG (Mike Onwenu), and LG (Cole Strange) are all out.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• RT Riley Reiff (IR): Reiff was the projected starting RT for the Patriots. Again, we covered the Patriots' shaky offensive line situation in more depth in our five matchups to watch.

• OT Conor McDermott (IR): McDermott started six games for the Patriots at RT last season. He would have been a starting option at RT with Reiff out.



• WR Tyquan Thornton (IR): The Patriots selected Thornton in the second round of the 2022 draft. As a rookie last season, he had 22 catches for 247 yards and 2 TDs. Thornton ran a 4.28 40 at the 2022 Combine.



• LB Raekwon McMillan (IR): McMillan was a Dolphins second-round pick in 2017. He has since played for the Raiders and now the Pats. He played in 16 games for New England last season, starting one game. He had 35 tackles and a fumble return for a TD.



• Edge Trey Flowers (PUP): Flowers was drafted by the Pats in 2015, played there for four seasons, moved on to the Lions and Dolphins, before signing with the Pats this offseason. He's on the PUP list.



