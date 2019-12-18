More Sports:

December 18, 2019

Eagles place LB Kamu Grugier-Hill on injured reserve

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
121819KamuGrugierHill Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Kamu Grugier-Hill may have played his last game in Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Wednesday that they placed linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill on injured reserve. And, uh oh, the team put out an announcement about it.

Grugier-Hill was having a fantastic training camp, when he went down with an MCL injury. He missed the first three regular season games, and was eased back into the rotation. His snaps gradually rose, and then proceeded to fall:

 Kamu Grugier-HillSnaps Percentage 
Week 4 13 16% 
Week 5 20 34% 
Week 6 35 50% 
Week 7 58 84% 
Week 8 38 64% 
Week 9 28 64% 
Week 11 40 54% 
Week 12 21 34% 
Week 13 42 59% 
Week 15 9% 


Grugier-Hill was recently admonished by the team for not reporting a head injury Week 13 against the Dolphins. He missed the following game against the Giants, and then had his lowest snap total of the season, by far, against Washington. Jim Schwartz said on Tuesday that Grugier-Hill's low snap total was not a disciplinary measure.

"They ran a lot of big personnel in there and we had a little different lineup in the big personnel, so I think that took a little bit of his snaps away," Schwartz said. "And then on third-down we were in a lot of dime personnel. Just sort of the way that they had played and then our matchups against it."

Grugier-Hill had hopes of becoming a three-down linebacker this season, but that did not materialize. He will be an unrestricted free agent after this season, and the guess here is that he'll sign with another team.

UPDATE: Grugier-Hill's agent sent out the following message to a number of Eagles reporters.

The Eagles' statement on Grugier-Hill's injury at the top of this post reads a lot like they're leading the reader to believe that Grugier-Hill only reported his back pain for the first time after the Washington game, which Grugier-Hill's agent seems to be refuting.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Kamu Grugier-Hill

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Phillies' GM Matt Klentak seems open to making more moves this winter
klentak-girardi_121619_usat

Transportation

SEPTA plans Apple Pay, Google Pay rollout for mobile fares in 2020
Apple Pay SEPTA

Prevention

Weight loss may reduce breast cancer risk for post-menopausal women, study finds
Breast cancer risk lower weight loss

Sixers

Who could Sixers target now that NBA's December 15th trade day has passed?
jj-redick_121619_usat

Holiday

Longwood Gardens has best garden holiday lights, according to USA Today poll
Longwood Gardens best botanical garden holiday lights

Performances

Traditional Irish music to be performed at Museum of the American Revolution
Irish music at Museum of the American Revolution

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved