Eagles place RB Jay Ajayi on IR

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Monday evening that they have placed Jay Ajayi on injured reserve. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, it's a torn ACL, which would mean that Ajayi's season is over.

Ajayi joins a long list of Eagles players who are either on IR, PUP, or NFI, including S Rodney McLeod (IR), DT Timmy Jernigan (NFI), WR Mike Wallace (IR), WR Mack Hollins (IR), ST Chris Maragos (PUP), and TE Richard Rodgers (IR).

Ajayi was acquired from the Miami Dolphins at the trade deadline last season, and he was a contributor to the Eagles' Super Bowl run, carrying 70 times for 408 yards (5.8 YPC) and 1 TD during the regular season, and then adding 184 yards on 42 carries during the playoffs.

In four games this season, Ajayi rushed 45 times for 184 yards and 3 TDs, while playing through a fracture in his back. He is set to become a free agent during the 2019 offseason.

The Eagles have had bad injury luck at the running back position all season. Ajayi himself had previously missed a game, while Darren Sproles has missed four games, and Corey Clement two games.

Rumors have swirled over the past couple weeks about the Eagles interest in acquiring Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell. Ajayi's loss should only accelerate that possibility.

Filling Ajayi's roster spot will be DT T.Y. McGill, who the Eagles claimed off of waivers from the Los Angeles Chargers.

