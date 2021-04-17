Eagles podcast: A couple new players, organizational dysfunction, and some draft talk

April 17, 2021
In the latest episode of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I discussed the Eagles' signings of Eric Wilson and Jordan Howard, we discussed the organizational dysfunction reported in the story from The Athletic, and we discussed the draft, which is now fewer than two weeks away.
Listen below. And here's the iTunes link. Review, subscribe, etc.
