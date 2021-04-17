Eagles podcast: A couple new players, organizational dysfunction, and some draft talk

In the latest episode of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I discussed the Eagles' signings of Eric Wilson and Jordan Howard, we discussed the organizational dysfunction reported in the story from The Athletic, and we discussed the draft, which is now fewer than two weeks away.

Listen below. And here's the iTunes link. Review, subscribe, etc.





Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader