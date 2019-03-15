More Sports:

March 15, 2019

Eagles re-sign CB Ronald Darby

The 25-year-old defensive back chose to return to Philly after testing free agency

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
031519RonaldDarby James Lang/USA TODAY Sports

Ronald Darby will be back with the Eagles in 2019.

In something of a surprising move, the Philadelphia Eagles announced on Friday that they have re-signed cornerback Ronald Darby, who had reportedly been visiting the Kansas City Chiefs. Darby is coming back on a one-year deal.

Darby was hoping to find a lucrative long-term deal in free agency, but that market didn't develop for him, so he'll come back to Philly on a one-year "prove it" deal. It's debatable whether or not Darby is worth $8.5 million to the Eagles. 

On the one hand, he just turned 25 in January, he has good coverage skills, and he's probably the most athletically gifted of the Eagles' corners. On the other hand, he doesn't exactly embrace the art of tackling, he's coming off a serious injury, and the Eagles are already loaded up with young depth at the position. The Eagles have drafted four cornerbacks in the last three years, all of whom will be returning to the team in 2019. They are as follows:

Year Player (Age)Round Games (starts) 
 2018Avonte Maddox (22) 13 (9) 
 2017Sidney Jones (22)10 (4) 
 2017Rasul Douglas (24)30 (12) 
 2016Jalen Mills (24)39 (25) 


They also added Cre'Von LeBlanc (24) during the season, who turned out to be one of the pleasant surprises for the 2018 Eagles, filling in at the slot corner spot.

Still if there's a position where it's ideal to have an overabundance of depth, it's at corner, as the Eagles saw last season. To be determined if the Darby signing will be a precursor to a trade of one of the corners already on the roster.

MORE: A position-by-position look at the Eagles' biggest needs | Eagles 2019 offseason roster moves, rumor mill, and free agency tracker

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

