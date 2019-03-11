Philadelphia Eagles 2019 offseason roster moves, rumor mill, and free agency tracker

NFL free agency will officially begin on Wednesday, March 13, at 4:00 p.m., which marks the beginning of the 2019 new league year. However, beginning on Monday, March 11, the NFL will enter the "legal tampering period" in which teams are allowed to contact soon-to-be free agents before the official start of free agency (as if they haven't been already).

As such, you'll begin seeing reports that the Eagles and other teams around the league have "agreed to terms" with players, which means that they intend to sign on Wednesday, when they are officially allowed to.

Here we'll track all of the Eagles' offseason roster moves, signings, player losses, and noteworthy rumors, with the most recent events at the top.

According to Tim McManus and Jenna Laine of ESPN, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson is being dangled as trade bait, and he reportedly wants to return to Philadelphia, where he played for six years from 2008 to 2013, before Chip Kelly cut him because he didn't like him.



Jackson is scheduled to count for $10,000,000 on the Bucs' salary cap in 2019, with no penalty if they trade or release him. Before this report, it was already well-known that DeSean wanted out, however, his cost isn't that high for a player who can still take the top off a defense. Both head coach Bruce Arians and quarterback Jameis Winston have said they want Jackson to stay, however, as the ESPN story notes, the Bucs are short on cap space.

According to OverTheCap.com, the Buccaneers are only $2,127,022 under the cap. No team in the NFL has less room under the cap to operate.

"All options are on the table," Bucs GM Jason Licht said at the 2019 NFL Combine. "DeSean has been a great player in this league for a long time. We like speed. Bruce loves speed. He fits the bill there. He hasn't lost a step, last I looked. Ideally, we'd love to have the opportunity to see what we can do to keep all of our good players."

The Eagles' offense badly needs speed, and Jackson is one of the most -- if not the most -- prolific deep threats in the history of the NFL. His fit in the Eagles' offense as the No. 2 receiver on the outside is obvious. Even if he can't duplicate the production he had in his first stint in Philadelphia, his mere presence on the field could open up the intermediate ares of the field for Alshon Jeffery, Zach Ertz, and even the run game.



CB Ronald Darby says the Eagles want him to stay in Philadelphia

Appearing on a podcast with NFL Network's Ian Rapaport, Darby said the Eagles want him to remain an Eagle. (Thanks to Brandon Gowton of BGN for doing all the transcribing):

RAPOPORT: Tell me, what’s your mindset, what’s next week [free agency] going to be like? DARBY: My mindset right now is continue to work, continue to rehab. We’re just preparing for Week 1. And just see how everything plays out. I’m just playing everything by ear. You know, [the] Eagles really want me to stay where I’m at, so, me and my agent, we’re just playing everything out. RAPOPORT: Now, you mentioned the Eagles want you to stay. I know they made a hard push during the season. Tell me what your thoughts are on the Eagles in general and obviously the success you’ve had there, and what would it be like if you ended up staying? DARBY: I love it here. It’s one of the best sports city, I feel like, in the whole United States. I love it here a lot. I won a Super Bowl here. That’s something that’s never been done. Last year we made it to the playoffs, I was hurt by that time, but we made it back to the playoffs, made another strong push. There’s a lot of talent on this team. So, you know, it’d be a blessing to be able to stay here. But, at the end of the day, you gotta do what’s right. RAPOPORT: The Eagles obviously traded for you, I know they would like to keep you. Considering you’ve moved teams once, is there something about you where you’d say, ‘I’d really like to stay’ or are you really pretty open heading into next week? DARBY: I’m pretty much open. Yeah, pretty much open. Of course you would love to stay. No one wants to keep moving from city to city. But at the end of the day, you’ve got to be open. You’ve got to have that open mindset. RAPOPORT: You mentioned rehab, the knee — the ACL, a clean tear — cut short the season. I’ve seen the pictures you posted on social media. It seems like it’s going well. Update everyone where your knee is at and where you are health-wise. DARBY: I’m doing real good. I’m hitting my marks. I’m getting stronger. I’m jumping. Running in the RTG. Everything feels good. I feel real good. Working muscles I normally don’t work. We work glute every day. And I’m going to be ready by Week 1, so that’s the goal. Back by Week 1 and that’s what I’m headed to. RAPOPORT: You’re going to have your suitors, your choice of teams. You’re obviously a very coveted free agent in this market. When it comes down to it, what’s going to be the deciding factor for you when picking a team? What’s the one thing you want out of this? DARBY: Really, to feel like a priority. I want to be with a team that wants to win, of course. Everything has got to be right financially at the end of the day.

On the one hand, Darby just turned 25 in January, he has good coverage skills, and he's probably the most athletically gifted of the Eagles' corners. On the other hand, he doesn't exactly embrace the art of tackling, and he tore his ACL in November.



Before the start of the offseason, it felt unlikely that Darby would be returning to the team, but with more cap space to work with, the Eagles could certainly push hard to bring him back. However, interest in Darby around the league could be high because the 2019 free agent cornerback class is straight garbage, potentially causing his cost to balloon..

Technically, this move won't actually occur until March 13 at 4:00 p.m., but the reported trade compensation is as follows:

Patriots get Eagles get Michael Bennett Patriots' 5th round pick in 2020 Eagles' 7th round pick in 2020





Last offseason, the Eagles traded a fifth-round pick and WR Marcus Johnson for Bennett and a seventh-round pick. That trade paid nice dividends for the Eagles, as Bennett finished the 2018 season with 34 tackles (15 for loss), nine sacks, and 30 hits on the quarterback. Statistically, Bennett was easily the team's most productive edge rusher.

The two defensive end starters to begin the 2018 season were Brandon Graham and Derek Barnett. Graham unexpectedly signed a contract extension before testing the free agent waters, and it is expected that Barnett will resume his role as a starter next season when he returns from a torn rotator cuff.

That left Bennett potentially as a $7.2 million rotational defensive lineman, up from $5,650,000 a season ago. By trading Bennett, they saved that $7.2 million in full.

While the compensation in return wasn't much, a trade of Bennett makes sense, seeing as (a) the Eagles could stand to get younger at defensive end, and (b) Howie Roseman called this defensive line draft class "historic" back in January. It also frees up extra money for the Eagles to use in free agency.



The team values Seumalo's versatility, length, athleticism, and intelligence. He started 11 games for the Eagles in 2018, including two playoff games. It's a three-year contract extension that will keep Seumalo under the team's control through the 2022 season. The three-year deal is worth $17,627,000, per OverTheCap, which is peanuts for a starting offensive lineman.

Seumalo had a promising rookie season in 2016, when he played four spots along the offensive line. He began the 2017 season as the starting left guard, but after experiencing major struggles, most notably Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs, Seumalo was benched in favor of Stefen Wisniewski.

In 2018, Seumalo began the season on the bench, but he replaced Wisniewski in the starting lineup at LG Week 5, because of how he was performing each week in practice. While I didn't think that was a major upgrade, I do think it ultimately turned out to be the right move, as Seumalo played well enough, and looks like a competent starter going forward.

There's a strong argument to be made that Jason Kelce is the best center in the NFL, and the Philadelphia Eagles rewarded him as such, signing him to a one-year contract extension that will keep him under contract through the 2021 season.



A report emerged this offseason that Kelce was mulling retirement, a notion that Kelce himself acknowledged. This contract extension ends the possibility of Kelce retiring this offseason. The fact the he is now also the highest paid player in the league at his position should quell concerns that retirement is happening anytime soon.



Graham is still a very good starter who plays a premium position, especially in the Eagles' defensive scheme, which relies heavily on its defensive linemen to get pressure on the quarterback without the aid of blitzes.

Even if Graham hasn't produced sack numbers like the league's elite, he consistently puts pressure on the quarterback, and is outstanding against the run. It is reportedly a three-year deal worth $40 million.

Elliott and Lovato both have fewer than three accrued seasons in the NFL, which made them ERFAs (exclusive rights free agents). Elliott will count for $645,000 on the Eagles cap in 2019, while Lovato will count for $720,000.

Assuming Elliott and Lovato both earn accrued seasons in 2019, they will be RFAs (restricted free agents) in 2020.



Maragos was a team captain, who was at one time one of the best special teams players in the NFL. He was also a well-respected player in the Eagles' locker room, and a favorite of the coaching staff. He suffered a serious injury against the Panthers in 2017, had surgery, and then required a second surgery near the end of the 2018 season.

Maragos' (little-known) greatest strength was his speed, as he was one of the fastest players on the team. With his speed unlikely to fully return after two knee surgeries, his career may be over.

McLeod was scheduled to count for $9,906,250 against the salary cap in 2019, $5,093,750 of which the Eagles would have saved if they traded or released him. After the restructure, he is now on a one-year contract, but will count for $8 million against the Eagles' cap, spread out over 2019 (for $4,843,750) and 2020 (for $3,156,250).

McLeod showed how valuable he was to the team after he was was gone, as the Eagles' safety play dipped significantly after he was lost for the 2018 season. However, with hindsight being 20-20, there's an argument to be made that the Eagles made a mistake in bringing McLeod back at $8 million, seeing as a large number of safeties have since flooded the open market, and the Eagles could have capitalized by potentially finding a "good enough" player for not a lot of money.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader