March 02, 2019

Eagles sign All-Pro C Jason Kelce to contract extension

By Jimmy Kempski
There's a strong argument to be made that Jason Kelce is the best center in the NFL, and the Philadelphia Eagles rewarded him as such, signing him to a one-year contract extension that will keep him under contract through the 2021 season. Adam Caplan has some money details: 

A report emerged this offseason that Kelce was mulling retirement, a notion that Kelce himself acknowledged. This contract extension ends the possibility of Kelce retiring this offseason. The fact the he is now also the highest paid player in the league at his position should quell concerns that retirement is happening anytime soon.

Kelce was voted first-team All-Pro both in 2017 and 2018, despite playing through nagging injuries this past season. A look at how long each of the Eagles' offensive linemen are under contract:

• 2021: C Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson (team options in 2019, 2020, and 2021), OT Jordan Mailata, OG/OT Matt Pryor

• 2020: RG Brandon Brooks

• 2019: LT Jason Peters (team option), LG Isaac Seumalo, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Stefen Wisniewski (team option)

The Eagles value offensive line continuity, so look for the Eagles to try to re-sign Vaitai and Seumalo to contract extensions as well.

