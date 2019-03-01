More Sports:

March 01, 2019

Eagles sign Brandon Graham to a three-year contract extension

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
030119BrandonGraham Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Graham got paid.

In a surprise report from Indianapolis, the Philadelphia Eagles have re-signed defensive end Brandon Graham to a three-year contract extension, before he ever had a chance to test the free agent waters.

Heading into 2019, the Eagles should once again have a strong defensive end rotation, that currently looks like this:

 DE
 LDEBrandon Graham Chris Long Daeshon Hall 
 RDEDerek Barnett Michael Bennett Josh Sweat 


To be determined on the statuses of Michael Bennett and Chris Long, who are both aging vets, but still productive. They are both under contract in 2019, but their respective standings with the team could now be in question with the Eagles being able to retain Graham.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Graham will average $12 million to $14 million per year. 

A week ago, we predicted that Graham's value on the open market would be something close to four years for $48 million, so a three-year deal between $12 million and $14 million makes sense.

Graham is still a very good starter who plays a premium position, especially in the Eagles' defensive scheme, which relies heavily on its defensive linemen to get pressure on the quarterback without the aid of blitzes. 

While he will turn 31 in April, Graham doesn't have the same wear and tear on his body that other defensive ends his age do, because he played far fewer than 50 percent of the team's snaps for the first five years of his career, and as part of a rotation for the last four:

Brandon Graham Snaps Snap % on defense 
 2010Data N/A (played in 13 games, started 6) Data N/A 
 2011Data N/A (played in only 3 games) Data N/A 
 2012421 40.2% 
 2013323 26.8% 
 2014499 43.1% 
 2015856 70.6% 
 2016765 75.0% 
 2017666 64.6% 
 2018753 72.5% 


As Howie Roseman noted in January, this upcoming draft class could be "historic" along the defensive line. While their need to continue to fill the pipeline with pass rushers remains, the Eagles' urgent need for one is lessened to some degree with this move.

MORE: Why do analysts keeping giving the Eagles cornerbacks in mock drafts? | Eagles left some level of doubt on a Jason Peters return in 2019 | Report: Eagles open to trading WR Nelson Agholor

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Brandon Graham

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

The Phillies won the Bryce Harper deal and here's why
011019_Bryce-Harper_usat

Restaurants

James Beard Awards recognize Zahav, Suraya and other Philly-area restaurants among semifinalists
Suraya

Real Estate

Ocean City property values 'hardest hit' by East Coast sea level rise
Stock_Carroll - Ocean City Beach

Eagles

Why do analysts keeping giving the Eagles cornerbacks in mock drafts?
022719ChandonSullivan

Parenting

This is how much sleep parents lose after having a kid
parenting sleep unsplash

Food & Drink

Mardi Gras 2019: Where to go in Philly for parades, crawfish and hurricanes
Hurricane cocktail for Mardi Gras

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Academy House 120 Locust 18r

Academy House. For sale! South-facing 1 bedroom with amazing natural light and updates throughout. 717 SF | $275,000
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved