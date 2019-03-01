Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski, noon

The Philadelphia Eagles and the rest of the NFL are convening in Indianapolis this week at the NFL Scouting Combine, and hey, we have big news! Nick Foles will be free and clear to walk in free agency, as Howie Roseman announced during his media session on Wednesday.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. What are the most likely landing spots for Foles? What will the quarterback situation look like now that he'll be gone? Who are some players worth targeting in free agency? What are the Eagles' biggest offseason needs, and which positions are more likely to be filled in the draft, as opposed to free agency?

