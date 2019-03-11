Philadelphia Eagles 2019 depth chart

March 11, 2019
As the Philadelphia Eagles continue to tweak their roster, we'll update the Eagles' depth chart (as we see it) every time Howie Roseman makes a move this offseason.
(We'll only include the players who finished the season either on the 53-man roster, on one of the injured reserved lists, or new additions. In other words, we'll omit the filler guys for now.)
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|QB
|Carson Wentz
|Nick Foles
|Nate Sudfeld
|RB
|Jay Ajayi
|Corey Clement
|Darren Sproles
|Wendell Smallwood
|Josh Adams / Boston Scott
|WR1
|Alshon Jeffery
|Mike Wallace
|WR2
|Nelson Agholor
|Mack Hollins
|Shelton Gibson
|Slot WR
|Golden Tate
|Jordan Matthews
|TE
|Zach Ertz
|Dallas Goedert
|Richard Rodgers
|Josh Perkins
|LT
|Jason Peters
|Jordan Mailata
|LG
|Isaac Seumalo
|Chance Warmack
|C
|Jason Kelce
|Stefen Wisnewski
|RG
|Brandon Brooks
|Matt Pryor (R)
|RT
|Lane Johnson
|Halapoulivaati Vaitai
|1
|2
|3
|4
|LDE
|Brandon Graham
|Chris Long
|Daeshon Hall
|DT
|Fletcher Cox
|Treyvon Hester
|DT
|Malik Jackson
|Bruce Hector
|Haloti Ngata
|RDE
|Derek Barnett
|Josh Sweat
|OLB
|Nigel Bradham
|D.J. Alexander
|MLB
|Jordan Hicks
|Paul Worrilow
|LaRoy Reynolds
|OLB
|Kamu Grugier-Hill
|Nate Gerry
|CB
|Jalen Mills
|Rasul Douglas
|S
|Malcolm Jenkins
|Corey Graham
|S
|Rodney McLeod
|Tre Sullivan
|Deiondre' Hall
|CB
|Ronald Darby
|Avonte Maddox
|Nickel
|Sidney Jones
|Cre'Von LeBlanc
|1
|2
|K
|Jake Elliott
|Kamu Grugier-Hill
|P
|Cameron Johnston
|LS
|Rick Lovato
