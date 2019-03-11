More Sports:

March 11, 2019

Philadelphia Eagles 2019 depth chart

By Jimmy Kempski
As the Philadelphia Eagles continue to tweak their roster, we'll update the Eagles' depth chart (as we see it) every time Howie Roseman makes a move this offseason.

(We'll only include the players who finished the season either on the 53-man roster, on one of the injured reserved lists, or new additions. In other words, we'll omit the filler guys for now.)

Offense

 QBCarson Wentz Nick FolesNate Sudfeld  
 RBJay Ajayi Corey Clement Darren Sproles Wendell Smallwood Josh Adams / Boston Scott 
 WR1Alshon Jeffery Mike Wallace 
  
 WR2Nelson Agholor Mack Hollins Shelton Gibson
 
 Slot WR Golden Tate Jordan Matthews
  
 TEZach Ertz Dallas GoedertRichard RodgersJosh Perkins 
 LTJason Peters Jordan Mailata   
 LGIsaac Seumalo Chance Warmack 
  
 CJason Kelce  Stefen Wisnewski

 
 RGBrandon Brooks Matt Pryor (R) 
  
 RTLane Johnson Halapoulivaati Vaitai   


Defense

 LDEBrandon Graham Chris Long Daeshon Hall 
 DTFletcher Cox Treyvon Hester

 DT Malik Jackson Bruce HectorHaloti Ngata 
 RDEDerek Barnett Josh Sweat  
 OLBNigel Bradham D.J. Alexander  
 MLB Jordan HicksPaul Worrilow LaRoy Reynolds 
 OLB Kamu Grugier-HillNate Gerry
 
 CBJalen Mills Rasul Douglas
 
 SMalcolm Jenkins   Corey Graham

 S Rodney McLeodTre SullivanDeiondre' Hall 
 CBRonald Darby Avonte Maddox
 NickelSidney Jones Cre'Von LeBlanc 
 

Special teams

 
Jake Elliott Kamu Grugier-Hill 
 Cameron Johnston 
LS  Rick Lovato 

