Report: LB Jordan Hicks to sign with the Cardinals

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, now former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jordan Hicks intends on signing with the Arizona Cardinals. The deal is reportedly worth $9 million per year over four years.

Hicks certainly was a "standout" linebacker over his first season and a half with the Eagles. In his first 24 career games (21 starts) in the NFL in 2015 and 2016, Hicks had 135 tackles, 2 sacks, 7 interceptions, 1 forced fumble, 4 fumble recoveries, and 14 pass breakups. Those were outstanding numbers.

In 19 games in 2017 and 2018, however, Hicks had 80 tackles, 3 sacks, no interceptions, no forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, and 5 pass breakups.

In chart form:

Jordan Hicks Tackles (TFL) Sacks INT FF-FR PBU 2015-2016 (24 games) 135 (7) 2 7 1-4 14 2017-2018 (19 games) 80 (5) 3 0 0-2 5



Obviously, the Cardinals are hoping Hicks will look more like the the player he was at the beginning of his career. They are also making a big gamble by guaranteeing $20 million, considering Hicks' extensive injury history. Going back to his days in college at Texas, Hicks has missed at least four games in five of the last seven seasons, and suffered season-ending injuries in four of his last seven seasons:

• 2012 (Texas): Hip flexor, missed final 10 games.

• 2013: (Texas): Ruptured Achilles, missed final 9 games.

• 2015 (Eagles): Torn pectoral, missed final 8 games.

• 2017 (Eagles): Ruptured Achilles, missed final 9 games, plus the playoffs.

• 2018 (Eagles): Calf injury, missed four games.

With Hicks gone, the Eagles will likely be in the market for linebacker help.

Hicks, of course, will count toward the compensatory pick formula, likely at a fourth- or fifth-round level.

