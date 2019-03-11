More Sports:

March 11, 2019

Eagles Super Bowl MVP QB Nick Foles signs with the Jacksonville Jaguars

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
031119NickFoles Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports

BDN

As expected, Super Bowl MVP and Philadelphia Eagles legend Nick Foles has found a new home in Jacksonville, as he has signed with the Jaguars, on a new four-year deal.

The deal is for $22 million per year, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, with a maximum amount of $102 million, per Mike Garafolo:

It's over $50 million in guarantees, per Adam Schefter of ESPN:

When the Eagles opted not to franchise tag him after a solid market didn't develop for his services, Foles was free to walk in free agency. Because he was not released, and his contract simply ran out, Foles will count toward the compensatory pick formula, and the size of his contract will unquestionably count at the highest comp pick level, in the third round.

Fare thee well, BDN.

MORE: Eagles 2019 offseason roster moves, rumor mill, and free agency tracker | Former Eagles QB Nick Foles signs endorsement deal will Lululemon | Jason Peters will remain with the Eagles in 2019

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Nick Foles

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Report: Eagles trade for DeSean Jackson
031119_DeSean-Jackson_usat

Plane Crashes

United Airlines flight from Newark catches fire, lands safely in Houston
united airlines unsplash

Food & Drink

Former Yards Brewing Co. site reopens as Craft Hall
craft hall opening

Eagles

Breaking down all the Eagles' 2019 offseason moves and latest rumors
031119HowieRoseman

Parties

Drink, dance, learn at Franklin Institute's 1920s-themed Science After Hours
1920s flapper costume

Prevention

Penn Medicine just opened an entire center dedicated to spinal care and back pain
penn medicine spine center

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved