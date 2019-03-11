Eagles Super Bowl MVP QB Nick Foles signs with the Jacksonville Jaguars

As expected, Super Bowl MVP and Philadelphia Eagles legend Nick Foles has found a new home in Jacksonville, as he has signed with the Jaguars, on a new four-year deal.

The deal is for $22 million per year, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, with a maximum amount of $102 million, per Mike Garafolo:

It's over $50 million in guarantees, per Adam Schefter of ESPN:

When the Eagles opted not to franchise tag him after a solid market didn't develop for his services, Foles was free to walk in free agency. Because he was not released, and his contract simply ran out, Foles will count toward the compensatory pick formula, and the size of his contract will unquestionably count at the highest comp pick level, in the third round.

Fare thee well, BDN.

