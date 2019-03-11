Former Eagles QB Nick Foles signs endorsement deal will Lululemon

March 11, 2019
Philadelphia legend and Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles wasted no time getting started in free agency.
It's not a football contract, but Foles announced Monday he's become an elite ambassador for Lululemon Men.
Anyone else feel the tension in the air or is that just me? This isn’t that news. But it’s big news. I’m @lululemonmen’s new elite ambassador. Like me, they’re all about community, mindfulness and #thesweatlife. Excited for what’s ahead. Stay tuned for that other announcement. pic.twitter.com/XYUT0xDMNf— Nick Foles (@NickFoles) March 11, 2019
We just landed the most sought-after free agent in football. Welcome to the team, @nickfoles. https://t.co/d0G9zmI1mq— lululemon men (@lululemonmen) March 11, 2019
ESPN's Darren Rovell tweeted that Foles will be Lululemon's first mainstream sport athlete endorser. It couldn't have come at a better time for Foles and the company, whose stock has been soaring over the past year.
Lululemon makes Nick Foles its first mainstream sport athlete endorser.— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 11, 2019
Company has been on fire lately, especially with men's gear ($1 billion business alone).
Stock in last year:
Lululemon +63%
Nike +28%
Under Armour +28%
Adidas +24% pic.twitter.com/ZJlR66ajj2
This isn't the first time Foles has come up in the fashion world.
After Eagles won the Super Bowl, Foles turned to progressive clothing line Swet Tailor for clothes to wear in his appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" The company's co-founder, Philadelphia native and University of Arizona graduate Adam Bolden, was in attendance at the Super Bowl and wore Nick Foles' Arizona jersey to the game, according to Forbes.
Foles was so pleased with Swet Tailor's clothing that he introduced Bolden to several Eagles teammates, who also chose to wear the clothing. None of them had endorsements.
It's not yet clear what Foles' role will look like as a the face for Lululemon Men.
As for football, early indications suggest that Foles will land, as predicted, with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Nick Foles is expected to sign with the Jaguars by tonight, per @MikeSilver. Called the Jaguars “cautiously optimistic” that it would happen and the contract could get as high as $22M per season.— Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) March 11, 2019