Former Eagles QB Nick Foles signs endorsement deal will Lululemon

Philadelphia legend and Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles wasted no time getting started in free agency.

It's not a football contract, but Foles announced Monday he's become an elite ambassador for Lululemon Men.





ESPN's Darren Rovell tweeted that Foles will be Lululemon's first mainstream sport athlete endorser. It couldn't have come at a better time for Foles and the company, whose stock has been soaring over the past year.

This isn't the first time Foles has come up in the fashion world.

After Eagles won the Super Bowl, Foles turned to progressive clothing line Swet Tailor for clothes to wear in his appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" The company's co-founder, Philadelphia native and University of Arizona graduate Adam Bolden, was in attendance at the Super Bowl and wore Nick Foles' Arizona jersey to the game, according to Forbes.

Foles was so pleased with Swet Tailor's clothing that he introduced Bolden to several Eagles teammates, who also chose to wear the clothing. None of them had endorsements.

It's not yet clear what Foles' role will look like as a the face for Lululemon Men.

As for football, early indications suggest that Foles will land, as predicted, with the Jacksonville Jaguars.



