Eagles agree to contract extension with Isaac Seumalo

The Philadelphia Eagles announced that they have agreed to a contract extension with versatile offensive lineman Isaac Seumalo, who started 11 games for the Eagles in 2018, including two playoff games. It's a three-year contract extension that will keep Seumalo under the team's control through the 2022 season.

Seumalo had a promising rookie season in 2016, when he played four spots along the offensive line. He began the 2017 season as the starting left guard, but after experiencing major struggles, most notably Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs, Seumalo was benched in favor of Stefen Wisniewski.

In 2018, Seumalo began the season on the bench, but he replaced Wisniewski in the starting lineup at LG Week 5, because of how he was performing each week in practice. While I didn't think that was a major upgrade, I do think it ultimately turned out to be the right move, as Seumalo played well enough, and looks like a competent starter going forward.



The team values Seumalo's versatility, length, athleticism, and intelligence. An updated look at how long each of the Eagles' offensive linemen are under contract:

• 2022: LG Isaac Seumalo



• 2021: C Jason Kelce, RT Lane Johnson (team options in 2019, 2020, and 2021), OT Jordan Mailata, OG/OT Matt Pryor



• 2020: RG Brandon Brooks



• 2019: LT Jason Peters (team option), Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Stefen Wisniewski (team option)

Vaitai could be next.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader