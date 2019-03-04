Report: Eagles DT Fletcher Cox had surgery on his foot

During the Philadelphia Eagles' loss to the New Orleans Saints in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, DT Fletcher Cox was forced to leave with a foot injury, though he did return to the game and played through significant pain.

On locker room clean-out day after the loss, Cox was in a walking boot.

He has since had surgery, according to Tim McManus of ESPN.

At the 2019 NFL Combine, Doug Pederson was asked what advantages the team will have with a longer offseason, after the team had a shorter offseason a year ago after winning the Super Bowl.

"There's always going to be those injured guys who have procedures at the end of the year," Pederson said. "They have a longer healing time. Maybe you get them back for OTAs if they're minor enough. If not, at least you'll get them back from training camp."

A year ago, it was expected around this time last year that Alshon Jeffery would be ready for the start of the 2018 season, but he ended up missing the first three games.

"Last year we had guys linger through camp even into the first part of the season, so that's probably a benefit," Pederson said.

Pederson declined to say what players had procedures after the 2018 season.

While the current expectation is that Cox will be ready for camp, it's worth noting that his foot is supporting a 300-pound man, and his progress is worth monitoring.

