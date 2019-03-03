The Eagles have decisions (and deadlines) to make on a list of players on team options in 2019

The Philadelphia Eagles have a number of players with important dates upcoming, so let's just round them all up here for your convenience.

Four of them below -- Lane Johnson, Jason Peters, Timmy Jernigan, and Stefen Wisniewski -- all have options in 2019 that the Eagles must choose to exercise, or not, while other players will have some other important dates circled on their calendars.

Players with 2019 team options

• Lane Johnson (March 12 deadline): 2019 cap number is $15,276,581. The Eagles will obviously keep Johnson, who is one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL.



• Jason Peters (March 12 deadline): 2019 cap number is $13,166,668. We covered Peters in depth back in January. This one could go either way.

• Stefen Wisniewski (March 12 deadline): 2019 cap number is $3,708,334. The belief here is that the team will retain Wisniewski, considering that Brandon Brooks may not be ready for the start of the season.

• Timmy Jernigan (March 13 deadline): 2019 cap number is $13,000,000. We covered Jernigan's situation in more depth a week ago. There is no way the Eagles are keeping Jernigan on their cap at $13 million. If he remains an Eagle, it will be because he has taken a drastic pay cut.



To note, if the Eagles choose not to exercise the options on any of the above four players, they would count toward the compensatory pick formula if they sign with other teams around the league.



Other players with notable upcoming dates

• Nelson Agholor (March 13): The Eagles exercised Agholor's fifth-year option last offseason. He is scheduled to be on the Eagles' cap in 2019 at $9,387,000. His contract is currently not guaranteed, meaning that the Eagles can trade or cut him without penalty, for now. It becomes fully guaranteed on March 13, at which point he won't be going anywhere. Agholor's situation is an interesting one, and there was a report that the team will listen to trade offers for him.



• Nate Sudfeld (March 13 and April 19): The Eagles must submit a qualifying offer by March 13 to Sudfeld, who is a restricted free agent, to retain a right of first refusal/compensation. The deadline for Sudfeld to sign offer sheets is April 19.



• All of the Eagles' unrestricted free agents (March 13): This group of Eagles presently includes Nick Foles, Ronald Darby, Jordan Hicks, Golden Tate, Jay Ajayi, Darren Sproles, Mike Wallace, Jordan Matthews, Richard Rodgers, Chance Warmack, LaRoy Reynolds, D.J. Alexander, Haloti Ngata, and Corey Graham, who are all scheduled to be unrestricted free agents, barring developments. They will all be free to sign with other teams around the league at 4:00 p.m. on March 13, if the team doesn't franchise tag them (they can only tag one player, which they won't), or sign them to new contracts.

• Nigel Bradham (March 17): $6 million of Bradham's $8 million salary will become fully guaranteed on March 17th. Bradham isn't going anywhere.



• Carson Wentz (May 2): The Eagles will have until May 2 to exercise Wentz's fifth-year option, which they unquestionably will if they have not yet worked out a long-term deal by then.



