More Sports:

March 01, 2019

Brandon Graham's daughter sings Eagles fight song as dad re-signs in Philly

Veteran defensive end reveals he's having a second child, too

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles Free Agency
021618BrandonGraham Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Graham rightfully wants more money.

Philadelphia isn't typically known for its sports babies, although we've had a couple of great ones surface recently. We're almost due for a Claude Giroux sports baby, as a matter of fact.

When the Eagles won the Super Bowl, one of the most iconic images of the post-game celebration was Nick Foles holding his infant daughter and showing her the Lombardi trophy.

RELATED: Bryce Harper to Le'Veon Bell: Come to Philly, the ‘greatest city in the world’

Sadly, we are losing Nick Foles, and thus his sports baby, in free agency. The NFL does not offer compensatory sports babies, or else Jimmy Kempski would have written about it. 

But we're going to be alright! We're not losing 3-year-old Emerson Abigail Graham, the daughter of defensive end Brandon Graham. After the team announced the veteran's three-year contract extension on Friday, Graham's daughter celebrated by singing an adorable rendition of the Eagles fight song.

The Graham re-signing marks a strong start to the Eagles free agency period, keeping a key contributor and leader on the field for a few years to come. It's also nice to know that Graham and his family consider Philadelphia the place they want their daughter — and another baby — to call home.

On a conference call Friday afternoon, Graham revealed that he and his wife are expecting a second child at the end of the month, according to SportsRadio 94 WIP's John Barchard. Bring on the sports babies. 


Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles Free Agency Philadelphia NFL Brandon Graham

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Bryce Harper to Le'Veon Bell: Come to Philly, the ‘greatest city in the world’
100418_Leveon-Bell_usat

Restaurants

James Beard Awards recognize Zahav, Suraya and other Philly-area restaurants among semifinalists
Suraya

Real Estate

Ocean City property values 'hardest hit' by East Coast sea level rise
Stock_Carroll - Ocean City Beach

Phillies

What they're saying: Bryce Harper got paid, and the Phillies still have money to spend
030119_Bryce-Harper_usat

Parenting

This is how much sleep parents lose after having a kid
parenting sleep unsplash

Food & Drink

Mardi Gras 2019: Where to go in Philly for parades, crawfish and hurricanes
Hurricane cocktail for Mardi Gras

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Academy House 120 Locust 18r

Academy House. For sale! South-facing 1 bedroom with amazing natural light and updates throughout. 717 SF | $275,000
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved