Brandon Graham's daughter sings Eagles fight song as dad re-signs in Philly

Philadelphia isn't typically known for its sports babies, although we've had a couple of great ones surface recently. We're almost due for a Claude Giroux sports baby, as a matter of fact.

When the Eagles won the Super Bowl, one of the most iconic images of the post-game celebration was Nick Foles holding his infant daughter and showing her the Lombardi trophy.

Sadly, we are losing Nick Foles, and thus his sports baby, in free agency. The NFL does not offer compensatory sports babies, or else Jimmy Kempski would have written about it. But we're going to be alright! We're not losing 3-year-old Emerson Abigail Graham, the daughter of defensive end Brandon Graham. After the team announced the veteran's three-year contract extension on Friday, Graham's daughter celebrated by singing an adorable rendition of the Eagles fight song. The Graham re-signing marks a strong start to the Eagles free agency period, keeping a key contributor and leader on the field for a few years to come. It's also nice to know that Graham and his family consider Philadelphia the place they want their daughter — and another baby — to call home. On a conference call Friday afternoon, Graham revealed that he and his wife are expecting a second child at the end of the month, according to SportsRadio 94 WIP's John Barchard. Bring on the sports babies.



